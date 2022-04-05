Hampton, Lee bank robbery suspect, watched by FBI, pleads not guilty. More charges likely.

BRENTWOOD — A Manchester man caught outside the Service Credit Union after he allegedly robbed the Hampton bank Monday, is also the prime suspect in several other recent bank robberies, including one in Lee.

Eric Mohan, 47, was arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on one count of unarmed robbery in connection with the Hampton robbery. Mohan pleaded not guilty to the charge and is being held in preventive detention.

The suspect in an armed robbery at Northeast Credit Union in Lee is seen in this surveillance image from the bank, according to police.

"We feel there is clear and convincing evidence that he is a danger to the community," prosecutor Jill Cook told the judge.

Cook said there is evidence Mohan was involved in recent bank robberies in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts and that more charges could be forthcoming.

Mohan was arrested Monday.

Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno said police and the FBI responded to Service Credit Union on Lafayette Road (Route 1) at about 2:41 p.m. to make the arrest.

According to an affidavit, the Boston FBI Violent Crimes Task Force notified Hampton police that Mohan was in the area. The FBI had Mohan under surveillance due to "information and evidence" he was behind several recent bank robberies.

Cook said Mohan was "calculated" and that he "cased the bank out for a couple of hours."

The affidavit states Mohan entered the bank at 2:30 p.m. and one to two minutes later, the bank alarm was activated.

Police and the FBI were waiting for him outside and immediately took him into custody.

A bank teller told police that Mohan handed them a note stating he had a weapon and to put all the cash from the drawer in the bag. He then, according to a second bank teller, went to the next window and handed the same note, collecting additional money before exiting the bank.

Police said Mohan was arrested with a black plastic bag in his possession containing cash that matched the exact amount stolen from the bank. He also had the handwritten note presented to the tellers, according to police.

'A danger to the community'

Cook told the judge Mohan should be held in preventive detention based on the note he handed to the bank tellers and the fact there could be other charges.

The note, according to the police affidavit, stated "keep hands so I can see them. I am armed. No alarm for 15 minutes after I leave. You have all been followed home over the past few weeks. Follow the instructions exactly and you will never hear from us again. I am not alone. The bank is being watched and we will know if cops show up early."

"That alone and the way it was presented telling them he was armed," she said. "We feel that he is a danger to the community."

Mohan was also out on bail after being charged in Massachusetts with operating under the influence and negligent driving March 22.

Defense: Mohan cooperating with FBI

Public defender Deanna Campbell did not contest the preventive detention but did request Mohan be evaluated for possible pre-trial release.

"Obviously this is an extremely serious charge," said Campbell. "But as it stands right now, it's unarmed robbery as noted in the affidavit... whether or not there are more charges coming, that is to be determined."

Campbell told the judge Mohan does not have a significant criminal history and at one point "was a productive member of the community."

"I can tell you Mohan does have a master's degree...," she said. "He did injure himself some time ago and developed a substance use disorder as a result of some pain pills."

Campbell also noted that Mohan "did speak with the FBI and was quite cooperative with their investigation."

The judge granted the state's proposed bail order and denied the defense's request for an evaluation for pretrial release.

Will there be more charges?

Armed robbery is a Class A felony, Reno said. If convicted of the crime in Hampton, Mohan would face a possible prison sentence of 7½ to 15 years.

While Cook alluded to other potential charges, she did not offer details during Tuesday's arraignment.

Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said Monday night the FBI informed him the suspect in the Hampton robbery is believed to be the same man who robbed a Northeast Credit Union on March 28 in Lee.

