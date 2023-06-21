Hampton man who caused fatal accident after robbery sentenced to 13 years

A man who caused a fatal car accident in 2019 while fleeing police was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 13 years in prison for a gas station robbery he committed a few days before the crash.

Chaikim D. Reynolds, 22, of Hampton, previously pleaded guilty in Newport News Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter in the Jan. 23, 2019, crash that killed Elizabeth May Verley, 78, of Hampton. Under a plea agreement in January 2020, he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison for the crash.

That crash occurred the week after Reynolds entered a gas station in Henrico County to rob it the night of Jan. 17, 2019, along with co-conspirator Darrell Pittman, 24, of Newport News, according to court documents. Pittman was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, which he aimed at the clerk while Reynolds emptied the cash register, officials said.

Pittman was Reynolds’ passenger in the fatal crash and fled on foot before being apprehended two days later. In June 2020, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to three armed robberies.

In December, a federal jury found Reynolds guilty of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

At his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Newport News, officials said Reynolds lied and obstructed justice when he testified in his own defense, including about his knowledge of the 36th Street gang that was a rival to the 44–Newsome gang to which Pittman belonged and Reynolds was alleged to belong.

