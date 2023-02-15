Hampton man charged after allegedly firing gun outside apartment building

HAMPTON — The sound of gunfire in a residential neighborhood Monday night led to police charging a local man with two felony weapons crimes.

Hampton police Capt. Anthony Azarian said Richard Butler, 54, of Hampton, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, both Class B felonies, as well as unauthorized use of a firearm, a violation.

Police responded to the Stickney Terrace and Route 1 area Monday night Feb. 13 after receiving several calls from residents reporting the sound of multiple gunshots, according to Azarian. Officers searched the area, finding evidence of spent ammunition shell casings in the driveway of the apartment building at 32 Stickney Terrace, leading them to speak with witnesses who had heard the gunfire.

Azarian said during the investigations officers spoke with Butler, who lives in the building, identifying him as the suspect in the incident. That night, Hampton detectives applied for, received and executed a search warrant for Butler’s apartment.

Finding evidence of probable cause, according to Azarian, officers obtained a warrant for Butler’s arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Butler subsequently turned himself in at the Hampton Police Department on Tuesday and was booked and charged.

Butler was denied bail due to the nature of the charges and held at the Rockingham County Department of Corrections Tuesday night, pending his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Superior Court.

According to Hampton police, there were no reported injuries and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Hampton police officers were assisted in this investigation by New Hampshire Fish and Game and the New Hampshire State Police.

Since felony charges are involved, the case is transferred to the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

