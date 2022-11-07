Hampton man charged in domestic Newport News shooting

A Hampton man was charged in connection with a domestic shooting that injured one man in Newport News last week.

Ryan Saunders, 30, is facing 10 charges following a Friday shooting on 24th Street. The charges include malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, two counts of drug possession, driving while intoxicated and five weapons offenses.

Newport News police responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 24th Street. Officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital.

Saunders, who police say knew the victim, was detained the same night and was charged Saturday in connection with the shooting. Online court records show Saunders was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but the court hearing was continued to Wednesday.

“It is because of the excellent work of responding officers and detectives that we were able to determine the incident was domestic-related and make a quick arrest in this case,” said Police Chief Steve Drew.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com