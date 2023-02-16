Hampton man charged with firing dozens of gunshots near daycare. Bail denied.

HAMPTON — A local man is being held in preventive detention after he allegedly fired more than two dozen rounds from a gun outside an apartment building and near a daycare center.

Richard Butler, 54, of Hampton, was arraigned Wednesday in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and unauthorized use of a firearm.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before," Butler told Judge Lisa English during his arraignment. "Certainly, it will never happen again. I can say a hundred things, but I can truly tell you nothing like this has happened before and it will never happen again. I'm not a threat to anybody. I'm not a danger. I don't go around beating people up. I don't kick people's doors in. I'm not mad at any of these people."

Richard Butler, 54, of Hampton, was arraigned Wednesday in Rockingham Superior Court on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and unauthorized use of a firearm.

The judge, however, disagreed, stating under state statute there was "clear and convincing evidence that the defendant's release will endanger the safety of the defendant or the public."

Butler was ordered to be held in preventive detention but will be allowed to be evaluated by the pretrial release program.

Previous story: Hampton man charged after allegedly firing gun outside apartment building

Hampton police respond to gunshots near Route 1

Hampton police responded to the Stickney Terrace and Route 1 area Monday night Feb. 13 after receiving several calls from residents reporting the sound of multiple gunshots, according to Hampton police Capt. Anthony Azarian.

Officers searched the area, finding evidence of spent ammunition shell casings in the driveway of the apartment building at 32 Stickney Terrace, leading them to speak with witnesses who had heard the gunfire.

Azarian said during the investigations officers spoke with Butler, who lives in the building, identifying him as the suspect in the incident. That night, Hampton detectives applied for, received and executed a search warrant for Butler’s apartment and later an arrest warrant. Butler subsequently turned himself in at the Hampton Police Department on Tuesday and was booked and charged.

Story continues

According to Hampton police, there were no reported injuries.

"I'm incredibly impressed with the fast response and teamwork that our officers displayed while investigating and identifying all parties," said Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno. "Their collaboration and attention to detail brought safe resolution to the matter in a short time."

More:Hampton police investigate report of 'road rage incident' with gunshots fired

Prosecutor: Butler a 'danger to the public'

Assistant County Attorney Marcia Rosenn requested the judge hold Butler on preventive detention because "I believe he is a danger to the public."

"The conduct here is extraordinarily concerning," Rosenn said.

Rosenn noted police recovered 14 9mm shell casings, 9 live mm rounds near a daycare, and 19 other .223 shell casings on the northeast side of 32 Stickney Terrace.

Richard Butler

"When police were searching the area with a K9 and metal detector they found a number of casings in the playground of the Fun afterschool program," said Rosenn, who noted the area was densely populated and near the rail trail.

Rosenn said Butler is not allowed to own weapons from a previous conviction in Indiana "and he had a number of different firearms."

Butler, she said, is a "multi-state offender" with arrests in Colorado, Indiana, Massachusettes, New Hampshire, Florida and Michigan. His eight prior convictions included driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, being a habitual offender and simple assault.

Butler's last conviction occurred last year when he was convicted in Rockingham Superior Court of being a habitual offender and was handed down a 1 ½ to 3-year suspended sentence for 3 years.

"Giving the record, he seems like he certainly has a long-standing issue with substance use disorder," Rosenn said.

Rosenn told the court that she also believes Butler may be a flight risk if released, noting that he uses "multiple aliases, three different social security numbers, 3 different sets of birth."

More:Pamela Smart, serving life sentence, asks NH Supreme Court for 'hope'

Butler disputes being a flight risk: 'There's no place for me to go'

Public defender Deanna Campbell requested the judge consider allowing Butler to be screened by the pretrial release program.

While the incident occurred near a day school and the rail trail, Campbell said it was at 8:17 p.m. at night.

"Schools were certainly closed and it was dark, so I don't know many people were frequenting the rail trail at that time," Campbell said. "It seems unlikely."

She pointed out there were no reports of specific individuals who claimed weapons were fired at them.

"The allegation is just discharging a firearm and the underlining felony is conduct, and at least by New Hampshire standards, (that) would have resulted in misdemeanor convictions," said Campbell, who noted that Butler's firearms were seized "negating any current threat to the community."

Butler told the court that he understands the "severity" of the charges.

However, he disputed that he was a potential flight risk.

"There is no place for me to go," he said. "I don't have a license. I don't have a vehicle so I can't just take off. At this point in time, I don't have any money because I can't finish the job that I was currently on."

He also said that he has two elderly parents in Hampton and that he's helping take care of his father.

"I also have… I know this is going to sound stupid… but I also have a cat that I care very much about," Butler said. "And I'm just trying to take care of my parents and myself."

If Butler is released, he is ordered to have no contact with a number of individuals on Stickney Terrace.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton NH man allegedly fired gunshots near daycare