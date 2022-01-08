Hampton man found dead in apartment; police investigating

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found dead in a Hampton apartment Friday evening.

Police said they received a call around 5:22 p.m. about a body found in an apartment on the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Police found Tyrique Brandy Moore, 31, of Hampton, and pronounced him dead at the scene. Moore had been shot sometime before being discovered, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and do not have a suspect at this time.

They are also asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at (757)727–6111 or 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. They can also send their tips online at P3Tips.com.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com