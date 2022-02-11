Hampton man killed his girlfriend’s father in 2018. A jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

A jury in Hampton Circuit Court found a 27-year-old man guilty of voluntary manslaughter for killing his girlfriend’s father nearly four years ago.

Miquel Johnston shot 44-year-old Lawrence Antoine Fuller inside the apartment that Johnston and Fuller’s daughter shared at the Colonial Pembroke Apartments on East Pembroke Avenue.

Fuller’s daughter called her father to the Buckroe apartment after several physical altercations that Saturday afternoon between her and her boyfriend.

Though the details of what happened next are in dispute, all sides agreed that Fuller got to the home about 10 minutes after the call — and walked down a hallway toward the bedroom where Johnston was.

Fuller was just outside the door, which was slightly ajar, when Johnston fired two shots — striking Fuller once in the chest. Fuller backed away, stumbling outside and collapsing in a grassy area about 40 feet away.

“He shot my Dad! He shot my Dad!” Fuller’s daughter, Tytianna Staton-Fuller, told a 911 operator.

The jury’s decision Thursday split the difference between the murder conviction sought by prosecutors and the acquittal Johnston’s attorneys had wanted, contending he acted in self defense.

An earlier trial in the case, in February 2019, ended in a hung jury.

At this week’s trial, Staton-Fuller testified she awoke early on May 26, 2018, to see Johnston and his sister moving his sister’s belongings into the couple’s apartment. The sister had been going through some issues of her own, and Johnston agreed to let her stay for a short time.

But that didn’t go over well with Staton-Fuller, given that she and the sister didn’t get along, leading to an altercation between the two. The disagreement also led to a series of physical confrontations that between Staton-Fuller and Johnston.

Staton-Fuller testified that Johnston hurt her wrist, choked her, punched her in the nose, threw her on a couch and struck her with a lamp. Johnston denied all that, testifying they were “pushing and shoving” each other, but that he hit Staton-Fuller only a couple of times “in the leg.”

Story continues

Staton-Fuller’s parents had picked her up earlier in the day and took her out for a walk for couple hours. But she called her father back to the home at about 1:24 p.m., telling him that Johnston “had put his hands on me.”

“I asked if he could come get me, and he said he’s on his way,” Staton-Fuller testified, saying her father had told her to “get your dog and get your stuff.”

A friend of Staton-Fuller’s was on the phone with her at the time, testifying that overheard her telling Johnston that her father was on the way.

Johnston replied with a profanity, according to the friend’s account. “He can come. I’m ready.”

Johnstontestified that Staton-Fuller told him her father “was coming over to f*** me up,” and that “he’s got guns.”

Fuller — who was unarmed — arrived about 12 minutes after the phone call.

Staton-Fuller testified that she needed to get her clothes, so she and her father went down the hallway to the bedroom. She said her father knocked on the door, telling Johnston that he “wanted to talk to him.”

The knocks caused the unlatched door to open, she testified, and Johnston immediately opened fire.

Johnston had a different account, testifying he was in the bedroom packing his items to leave when he overheard Fuller coming into the residence and demanding to know where Johnston was.

Johnston testified that he heard Fuller marching down the hallway, then “barging open my bedroom door.”

“I was afraid, scared,” Johnston said. “I was worried I’d get hurt, possibly die. I didn’t know what to expect, the exact nature of what was coming. I fired two shots to protect myself.”

He shot Fuller from a crouched position several feet from the bedroom door, and Fuller “backed away” after being struck. It took several moments for everyone to realize Fuller had been hit.

Three 911 calls came in, from Staton-Fuller at 1:36 p.m., Johnston at 1:37 p.m. and Fuller at 1:39 p.m.

“He threatened me,” Johnston told the 911 operator. He said the shooter was a “black male,” and then later explained it was his “girlfriend’s dad,” and to “send an ambulance.”

Fuller was the calmest of the three, saying, “I was shot,” giving the 911 operator the name of the apartment complex, though he said he didn’t know the exact address. He faded out as police and medics arrived.

Hampton Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Karen Rucker and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Shukita Massey asked jurors to convict Johnston of first-degree murder, using a firearm in a murder, malicious shooting in an occupied dwelling and assault and battery on Staton-Fuller.

“He was not in a position of fear, but in a position of being ready,” Massey said, contending that Johnston wasn’t packing his clothes when Fuller arrived, but instead waiting for him in the bedroom in a “cold and calculating” crouching posture.

“He had already made a choice before words were exchanged, before any interaction whatsoever,” Massey said. “He wasn’t trying to run, he wasn’t trying to hide. He wanted to shoot, and he wanted to kill.”

Earlier on the day of the shooting, Johnston had signed up as a member of US LawShield, an organization that provides legal representation for people who use their gun in self-defense.

Johnston’s attorneys, W. Edward Riley IV and Daniel Vinson of Richmond, contended Johnston was in legitimate fear for his life. He didn’t want to shoot Fuller, Riley contended, but had no choice.

“He’s in his castle, and in the most private room in his castle,” Riley told the jury. “You walk into a bedroom like that, you’re going to get shot ... Miquel Johnston was required to defend himself in his home.”

Riley also introduced evidence that Fuller pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife about 16 months earlier, when Johnston was living with the family and heard the altercation. Riley contended the incident helped convince Johnston that Fuller was “a hot head” and “not a talking kind of guy.”

Jurors had the choice of convicting Johnston of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter — or finding him not guilty. After about three hours, they convicted him of manslaughter, as well as for using a gun in a murder, shooting in an occupied dwelling and assault and battery.

Judge Christopher W. Hutton dismissed the gun charge, saying it can’t go forward without an underlying murder conviction.

There’s also a thorny legal issue that Hutton and the lawyers still need to sort out: A state law says a death resulting from a shooting in an occupied dwelling is an automatic manslaughter conviction, but it’s unclear whether there can be two manslaughter convictions for the same killing.

Johnston, who had been out on bond, was taken custody immediately after the verdict. “Let everybody know what happened,” he told a relative as he was led away in handcuffs. “Love y’all.”

Riley said he was disappointed because he thought the case was a clear-cut case of self-defense. Still, he said, “manslaughter is a much better result than murder.” Manslaughter carries up to 10 years in prison, compared with up to life for first-degree murder and 40 for second.

Fuller’s mother, on the other hand, said she was relieved with the convictions. “Thank God that justice was served,” she said.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com