Hampton man sentenced to 15 years for killing girlfriend’s father in 2018

A 28-year-old Hampton man was sentenced this week to 15 years behind bars in the slaying of his girlfriend’s father more than four years ago.

Miquel “MJ” Johnston had several arguments — including some that turned physical — with his girlfriend on May 26, 2018. She called her father, 44-year-old Lawrence Antoine Fuller, to pick her up. When he arrived 10 minutes later at the Buckroe apartment, Fuller went to Johnston’s back bedroom, where he was shot once in the chest.

Though Johnston was charged with murder, a jury in Hampton Circuit Court in February convicted him of the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. He was also convicted of shooting in an occupied dwelling and assaulting his girlfriend.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Hampton Circuit Court Judge Christopher W. Hutton gave him just shy of the maximum sentence — 15 of the 16 years he faced on the three charges.

“He said the defendant made a choice, that he made a decision and needs to be held accountable,” Hampton Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Karen Rucker said of Hutton.

Fuller’s daughter, Tytianna Staton-Fuller, testified at the February trial that she woke up that 2018 day to Johnston helping his sister move her items into the couple’s apartment at Colonial Pembroke Apartments on East Pembroke Avenue.

Staton-Fuller said he didn’t want the sister living in the home, leading to a series of physical confrontations between her and Johnston.

She testified Johnston punched her in the nose, threw her on a couch and hit her with a lamp, though Johnston testified they were mostly just “pushing and shoving.”

Staton-Fuller called her father at about 1:24 p.m. He said he was “on his way,” and “get your dog and get your stuff.”

When Johnston learned Fuller was coming, trial testimony indicated he replied that “he didn’t care” and that he’s “ready.”

Johnston testified Staton-Fuller told him her father was “coming over to f*** me up” and “he’s got guns.”

The unarmed Fuller arrived about 11 minutes later. Staton-Fuller said her father went down the hallway to Johnston’s bedroom, saying he “wanted to talk to him.”

When her father knocked on the unlocked door, she testified, the door opened slightly and Johnston fired from inside the bedroom.

Johnston, on the other hand, testified he was in his bedroom room packing his items to leave when he heard Fuller come inside the apartment, using an expletive and asking loudly where he was.

Then Johnston said he heard the large-framed Fuller coming down the hallway and “barging open my bedroom door.” He said he shot Fuller from a crouched position several feet away, firing two shots “to protect myself.”

Fuller, struck in the chest, backed away, stumbled outside and collapsed in a grassy area nearby.

“He shot my dad!” Staton-Fuller screamed repeatedly to a 911 operator. “Send somebody now!”

Johnston also called 911, asking for an ambulance but saying he was “being threatened.” Fuller was the calmest of the three, telling a dispatcher he’d been shot and the name of the apartment complex before he faded out.

Earlier on the day of the shooting, Johnston had signed up as a member of US LawShield, an organization that provides legal representation for people who have used their guns in self-defense. His lawyer in the trial provided attorney services through that organization.

Though an earlier trial in 2019 ended in a hung jury, the February jury split the difference and convicted Johnston of manslaughter.

Though Johnston faced up to 16 years under state law for the three convictions, state sentencing guidelines — which take into account a defendant’s criminal background and other factors — called for a range of just over two years to six years.

Rucker asked for the full 16 years, contending Johnston already got a break by getting a manslaughter conviction.

“The jury showed him mercy by finding him guilty of manslaughter and not murder,” Rucker said Friday. “It was premeditated. He was prepared — crouched in bed with a loaded handgun just waiting for (Fuller) to approach the door.”

When the door opened, Rucker said, Johnston “just started shooting,” and Fuller “had no way of preparing himself for what was going to happen.” Fuller leaves behind eight children between age 13 and adulthood.

But Johnston’s attorney, Ed Riley, contended at sentencing that his client acted in self-defense, and asked for two years and four months, the low end of the guidelines.

“Miquel was put in a difficult situation, and he had a tough choice to make because he felt like his life was at stake,” Riley said Friday. “He certainly says he’s sorry that it happened, that he wishes he could do it over. But he felt like he was protecting himself.”

Riley said Johnston is “a good guy,” a hard worker with no prior record beyond traffic-related charges. When it was Johnston’s turn to speak Tuesday, he apologized to Fuller’s family.

“He just feels really terrible about what happened,” Riley said.

Hutton recessed for about 15 minutes before coming back and giving Johnston 15 years — only one year from the max and more than twice the upper end of the state sentencing guidelines.

While Rucker said the sentence was warranted, Riley said he was disappointed. “We feel the sentence was significantly longer than necessary,” he said.

