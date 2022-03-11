🌱 Hampton-North Hampton Daily: Eatery Closing; Obits; More
Good day, people of Hampton-North Hampton! It's me again, Tony Schinella, your host of the Hampton-North Hampton Daily.
First, today's weather:
Times of clouds and sun. High: 49 Low: 37.
Here are the top stories in Hampton-North Hampton today:
NH COVID-19 update: Antivirals molnupiravir, Paxlovid available (WMUR Manchester)
Tractor-Trailer Truck Rollover; Weekend Events; More: PM Patch NH
Dover Man Sentenced to 72 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking (Department of Justice)
‘You Murdered My Daughter’: Relatives of OxyContin Victims Confront the Sacklers (The New York Times)
BARBARA VERITY Obituary (1935 - 2022) - Somerville, NH - Boston Globe (Legacy.com)
2 New Hampton-North Hampton Area Properties For Sale (Hampton-North Hampton Patch)
William D. Wright, 71 | Obituaries (The Laconia Daily Sun)
Sununu: Naming Psych Hospital After Cushing Would Be 'Great Way To Honor Him' (InDepth NH)
Honoring Desi Lanio: 401 Tavern unveils 'It's only a movie' beer (Seacoastonline.com)
Good Eats restaurant closing in downtown Hampton. Here's what will replace it. (Seacoastonline.com)
🌱 Concord Daily: Housing Energy Efficiency Project Completed (Patch)
🌱 Salem Daily: Voting Results; Expensive Parks; Obits; More (Patch)
Cecil Adams | Obituary (Andover Townsman)
Today's Hampton-North Hampton Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in Hampton-North Hampton!
Today in Hampton-North Hampton:
From my notebook:
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Events:
Kids St Patty’s Day Crafting Fun!! All ages welcome $25. (March 12)
Saint Paddy's Comedy and Dance Spectacular (March 17)
Loving the Hampton-North Hampton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at tony.schinella@patch.com
Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with a new update!
— Tony Schinella
About me: Award-winning journalist and broadcaster for Patch.com in NH (off and on) since June 2011. Community coverage includes Concord, Hampton-North Hampton, Merrimack, Nashua, Portsmouth, and Salem. Reachable at tony.schinella@patch.com. Career highlights available on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/an...
This article originally appeared on the Hampton-North Hampton Patch