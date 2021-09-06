Hampton police arrest man connected to fatal shooting on Highland Avenue

Hampton police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday on Highland Avenue.

Christian L. Hill of Newport News was taken into custody Saturday and held at the Hampton City Jail, according to a police release. Hill was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police identified the victim as Vondre Hobley, a 34-year-old man from Hampton. Shortly before noon on Saturday, dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 400-block of Highland Avenue.

When they arrived, Hobley was shot after a verbal altercation turned into physical fight. Hobley was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding this incident. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that will assist police are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters may also send information anonymously by visiting P3Tips.com.

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com