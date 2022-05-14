Hampton police arrest several beachgoers Friday evening

May 14—Hampton police said several people were arrested on minor charges as people flocked to the beaches on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Hampton police said they broke up groups because they saw fights break out, though they added no one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

Police said after they chased people off the beach, several rowdy people were blocking Ocean Boulevard.

Police said they arrested several people Friday, charging them with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and alcohol-related charges.