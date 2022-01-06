Hampton police file charges against man shot by officer after baseball bat attack

Hampton police filed charges Thursday against a man who was shot by an officer this week after he allegedly struck a police sergeant in the head with a baseball bat.

Police have taken out warrants charging Christopher Clayton Rice, 30, of Newport News, with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and trespassing. The incident took place Tuesday morning at a car dealership on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton’s Coliseum area.

The warrants haven’t yet been served on Rice, who remained hospitalized Thursday. Hampton Police Division spokesman Sgt. Reggie Williams said he’s in “stable but critical condition.”

The shooting took place near the front entrance to Wynne Ford, a car dealership in the 1000 block of West Mercury, as cars passed by on one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

The dealership’s employees had called police when they saw Rice in the parking lot with the bat. Police said the workers had past interactions with Rice. Williams said the responding officers called their sergeant, a female officer with 20 years on the force, to the scene when Rice refused to put down the bat.

Police said the sergeant was attempting to get Rice to put the bat down when he suddenly moved aggressively and struck her in the head with the bat. One of the other three officers at the scene, an officer who’s been with the force since 2019, then shot Rice.

Police Chief Mark Talbot on Tuesday described the sergeant’s head injury as “severe,” though not life-threatening. She was released from the hospital Wednesday, Williams said.

Malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer is a felony punishable by between five and 30 years behind bars under Virginia law.

