Hampton police investigate homicide in lounge parking lot

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a local business Sunday night in Hampton, police said.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the first block of Wythe Creek Road. They found a man who’d been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the identify of the victim.

Police say the man was shot in the parking lot of Charm’d Lounge, according to a Hampton Police Division spokesperson. The lounge is directly across the street from a NASA Langley gate.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com