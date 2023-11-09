Hampton police investigate possible hate crime after Israeli flag removed from truck

HAMPTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation into the alleged theft of an Israeli flag over the weekend, while it was being displayed on a truck parked on Winnacunnet Road.

Hampton police Capt. Anthony Azarian said about a week after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, former selectman Phil Bean draped both an American flag and the white and blue Israeli flag over the side of his 1987 green Dodge pick-up truck. The vehicle was parked in front of the Hampton Fire Department, across and up the street from Bean’s insurance agency.

Sometime between Friday night, Nov. 3, and before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov 4, the Israeli flag disappeared, and Bean reported the incident to Hampton police, Azarian said.

“In Mr. Bean’s statement to us when making the incident report, he mentioned his belief that this was a hate crime,” Azarian said.

Azarian said no witnesses have come forward, but police are hoping there could be surveillance footage available that may help with the investigation.

“We are continuing to proactively locate any surveillance footage that may have captured the incident in an effort to establish any investigative leads regarding the identity of any person or persons of interest,” Azarian said. “We encourage anyone with any video evidence from security cameras, ring cameras, et cetera, or with any other information that may assist us in identifying the responsible party to share this information with us.”

Azarian said the investigating officer is Charlie Karpenko, who can be reached at 603-929-4444 ext. 368, or via email at ckarpenko@hamptonpd.com. Azarian said anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

Bean said he purchased the Israeli flag and displayed it on his truck about 10 days before it was taken, and that he received many positive comments on it from friends and associates, as well as complete strangers. Bean said he took the action to show support for the Jewish people, and specifically to honor the memory of Anne Frank, a German Jewish girl who died in 1945 in the Nazi Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Bean said he’s pleased President Joe Biden recently condemned antisemitic speech and actions in the nation.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said after Bean filed an incident report with police, the former selectman also sent out an email to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office. However, Reno said the investigation of the incident is in the hands of Hampton police, as is the custom in cases like this.

Michael Garrity, director of communications for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, confirmed that the office’s Civil Rights Unit is aware of the alleged incident.

“Consistent with our normal procedures, (the Civil Rights Unit) is working with local law enforcement as the local agency investigates the matter further,” Garrity said.

“We are the lead investigating agency on this,” Reno said. “We have to find out what happened before we can determine if it’s a hate crime. The attorney general’s office won’t get involved unless and until we have a suspect or evidence that shows the motive indicates a hate crime.”

Reno explained that although the alleged theft could be someone exhibiting hate for Israel by tearing down the flag, it could also be someone who wanted an Israeli flag and took it. If the latter is the case, he said, it’s a crime of theft.

