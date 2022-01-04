Hampton police investigate shooting involving officer

The Hampton Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that involved a police officer.

The shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Officials haven’t released any details about the shooting, including the officer’s involvement or information about injuries or any other people involved.

Police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon on the incident.

