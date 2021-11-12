Hampton police log

Monday, July 16

4:45 a.m. – Arrested Brianna Moon, 22, of Rowley, Massachusetts, on the charges of simple assault, criminal threatening (use of deadly weapon), reckless conduct; place another in danger, and false report to law enforcement.

7:05 p.m. – A 17-year-old juvenile was issued a summons for noise, motor vehicle

9:08 p.m. – Zyel P Silva, 18, of Andover, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for possession of controlled drug.

Tuesday, July 17

1:31 a.m. – A 60-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

9:04 p.m. – Devyn W. Whitcomb, 20, of Atkinson, was issued a summons for noise, motor vehicle.

11:02 p.m. – Arrested Alisha Marie Schofield, 19, of Hudson, Massachusetts on the charge of theft. Arrested Ashley Simoes, 19, of Hudson, Massachusetts, on the charges of theft and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Wednesday, July 18

4:13 p.m. – Arrested Tory Anderson Bailey, 32, of Andover, on the charge of public urination or defecation.

8:19 p.m. – Arrested Alex Lee McAllister, 20, of Hampton on the charge of a bench warrant.

11:12 p.m. – Arrested Zachary P. Provencal, 20, of North Hampton, on the charge of unlawful possession of alcohol. Casey M Walker, 23, of Hampton, was issued a summons for open container in a motor vehicle.

Thursday, July 19

12:53 a.m. – Arrested Nicholas Nolan Templeton, 21, of Atkinson, on the charges of driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor and open container in a motor vehicle.

11:50 a.m. – Arrested Carl R. Chamberlin, 37, of West Swanzey, on the charge of habitual offender.

4:29 p.m. – Diana Barrera, 28, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for driving after revocation or suspension.

9:24 p.m. – Arrested Dale Hodgkins, 55, of North Hampton, on the charge of driving or operating under influence of drugs or liquor.

Friday, July 20

6:42 p.m. – Adam J. Jackson, 22, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container. Nicholas Villalba Gomez, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container. Andrew Valdes, 21, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container. Natasha Camirand, 22, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container.

UPDATE: The charge against Natasha Camirand described here has been annulled, meaning it no longer exists in the eyes of the law.

7:51 p.m. – Jennifer Falcon, 31, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container. Samantha E. Baro, 21, of Townsend, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container. Carla V. Agosto, 26, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container.

8:48 p.m. – Arrested Susan Sullivan, 59, of Epping, on the charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving or operating under influence subsequent offense, and two counts of driving or operating under the influence of drugs or liquor.

Saturday, July 21

1:27 a.m. – Arrested Patric Crowley, 23, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, on the charge of public urination or defecation.

1:37 a.m. – Arrested Ashton Gorman, 24, of Methuen, Massachusetts, on the charge of public urination or defecation.

2:57 a.m. – A 24-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

7:23 a.m. – Arrested Riyad Khasawneh, 21, of Hampton, on the charges of criminal trespass and simple assault.

7:54 p.m. – Dale Abbott, 52, of Brookfield, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container.

8:53 p.m. – Caleb J. Lesmerises, 24, of Manchester, was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested Lance Isley, 43, of East Corinth, Vermont, on the charge of simple assault.

9:25 p.m. – Samuel H. Powers, 21, of Boxford, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container in a motor vehicle. Derek McCune, 23, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was issued a summons for an open container in a motor vehicle.

10:28 p.m. – Arrested two 16-year-old juveniles and three 17-year-old juveniles on the charge of unlawful possession of alcohol.

11:54 p.m. – A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

11:57 p.m. – Arrested Lei Angelina Ingemi, 19, of Peabody, Massachusetts, on the charge of unlawful possession of alcohol.

Sunday, July 22

12:45 a.m. – A 27-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

1:03 a.m. - A 53-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

1:15 a.m. – A 56-year-old man was taken into protective custody.

