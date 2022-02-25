Hampton police seek public's help in locating missing man

HAMPTON — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Hampton man.

Hampton Police Deputy Chief Alex Reno said Roland "Kenny" Beaudry, 52, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the area of the marsh by Tuttle Avenue.

Beaudry is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

"We ask neighbors to check their surrounding property and buildings," stated Reno in a press release.

Anyone with information on Beaudry's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

