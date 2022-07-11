Hampton Roads is especially vulnerable to human trafficking. Lawmakers and advocates are working to fight it and help survivors.

As a child, Sarah-Beth Evans said she was trafficked in plain sight.

She went to school, took part in extracurricular activities and lived in a small rural town where many people knew her name. But she said no one realized she was a victim of sex trafficking by a family member.

Evans, who now resides in Hampton Roads, said she broke free of her abuser in her mid-20s. But that wasn’t the end of her struggles.

“I didn’t know anything other than being an object, a possession,” Evans, 26, wrote in an email. “I had so much to relearn. It has taken an immense amount of time and support for me to even begin to rebuild my life.”

Evans is now among those pushing for more support for survivors. Human trafficking prevention advocates already saw some victories during the recent legislative session; Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed several bills into law intended to help law enforcement and others recognize and report signs of trafficking. But some advocates hoping to build on that momentum will seek more measures to help survivors rebuild their lives.

“It’s good progress but we need to continue to push this issue every year in session,” said Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News. “There is so much more work to be done it’s almost overwhelming.”

Trafficking thrives in transient areas, meaning Hampton Roads is especially vulnerable. With a major interstate, seaport and airport, as well as a large tourism industry and military presence, the community is at high risk.

One of the new laws, a bill from Simonds, requires hotel employees to undergo human trafficking awareness training.

She said a handful of Christopher Newport University students are helping her prepare more anti-human trafficking legislation for the next session. They’re in CNU’s Bonner Program, a four-year service scholarship that requires students to complete 1,200 hours of service work in their communities.

“We are in research mode right now,” Simonds said. “They are researching what has been done in other states — my goal is to have a bill that they help me write by the next session.”

One of the issues they’re examining: How to help survivors successfully integrate back into society.

“I think reentry can be really complicated for victims,” Simonds said.

Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Centreville, also plans to put forth a bill intended to help victims get back on their feet.

State law allows human trafficking victims to expunge criminal records for prostitution-related offences, she said. But Delaney would like this expanded to include other crimes, such as drug possession, that occurred while the individual was being trafficked.

“Drug use is often used in pimp control to manipulate the trafficking victims; getting them addicted to drugs is a known tactic to keep their victims dependent on them,” she said. “Continuing to have (a drug charge) on your record makes it very difficult for these women to reenter society and get a fresh start.”

A previous attempt to pass the bill failed because of concerns that non-victims would try to game the system, Delaney said. But she believes there are safeguards in place that would prevent misuse.

“You would have to be able to demonstrate to the court that you were a victim of trafficking — you have to convince a judge,” she said.

Patrick McKenna, director of the Virginia Coalition Against Human Trafficking, said the nonprofit sees many victims with a range of convictions, such as theft or drug possession, while they were being trafficked.

McKenna said it can make finding housing and employment challenging, and prevents some victims from accessing resources that would otherwise be available through the Virginia Victim’s Fund, a state program created to help victims of violent crime with out-of-pocket expenses.

“(Expunging records) would send the message that we believe you, we are behind you, and that is huge for a survivor,” said McKenna, who plans to push for this measure during the next legislative session.

Other advocates have their eye on Washington.

Brittany Dunn, chief operations officer for the Safe House Project, an anti-sex trafficking organization, is urging Congress to renew a measure that would fund a range of anti-trafficking efforts for the next five years and includes $35 million in housing support for victims.

If the bill isn’t passed, Dunn said there will be a ripple effect felt at the state and local levels.

Although Evans said she is still taking her own recovery “one day at a time,” she, too, is trying to speak out for others.

She is a survivor consultant for Safe House Project and was recently appointed to a new state commission created by the governor to advise him on human trafficking matters.

The commission, which meets monthly to discuss how to help survivors and improve education and enforcement efforts, will provide the governor with an interim report this fall.

“There are some incredible organizations in Virginia (working to help), but there are not enough to meet the needs of survivors,” Evans wrote. “... Virginia has some gaps that need to be filled.”

