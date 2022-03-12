This Hampton Roads group bails people out of jail when they can’t afford it

On any given day, an estimated 13,000 people who have not been convicted or sentenced are locked up in jails across Virginia. Some of those defendants are detained pretrial solely because they cannot afford bail.

In Hampton Roads, a local bail fund program is working to change that.

The 757 bail fund program, which operates under the name of Tidewater Solidarity Bail Fund, covers the cost of bail for individuals arrested for low-level crimes who do not otherwise have the means to pay. The fund recently hit a milestone — paying bail for the 100th time for a defendant who could not afford it and would have awaited trial in jail.

The program was launched in 2020 by Shane Sugden, a senior at Virginia Beach Public Schools’ Legal Studies Academy, and the nonprofit Humanities Behind Bars.

“What we are trying to solve with this bail fund, is the fact that if me and another person commit the same crime, and the bail is $500 or $1,000, I can be bailed out while someone less fortunate has to sit in jail for six months waiting for their trial under the presumption of innocence,” said Sugden, who was inspired by the national social justice movement in 2020.

The group has amassed $238,000 in revolving funds dedicated to bailing out individuals arrested for low-level crimes. Once a defendant returns to court and the bail returned, the money is put back into the fund to be used for the next person.

The bail fund has a waiting list of about 10 people at any given time due to the time it takes to return bail money, said Casey Guditus, a spokesperson for Humanities Behind Bars and founding team member.

The Tidewater Solidarity Bail Fund is available to anyone jailed in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, but organizers prioritize bail for people of color, trans individuals and those who require medical treatment not available in jail. The program caps the available funds at $5,000 per bail out.

Of the 100 payments the organization has made, the average amount spent per case was roughly $1,000. In two of those cases, the bond was forfeited after defendants failed to appear in court, according to Humanities Behind Bars.

The defendants typically bonded out by the fund have a low risk of flight and little or no criminal history, Sugden said.

“That is why their bail is low. The only reason they are in jail compared to someone who has been bailed out, is because they do not have the money,” Sugden said.

The Tidewater Solidarity Bail Fund is among a growing number of community-led bail funds that aim to reform pretrial detention practices. The National Bail Fund Network counts more than 90 community-led bail and bond funds across the country — including three in Virginia.

A representative from the Virginia Bail Association could not be reached for comment.

Pretrial detention and monetary bail was established to ensure defendants would return to court for necessary hearings. But criminal justice experts with the Vera Institute of Justice said the practice of holding defendants in jail before trial can lead to worse outcomes compared with similarly situated defendants who are able to secure pretrial release.

“Studies on pretrial detention have found that even a small number of days in custody awaiting trial can have many negative effects, increasing the likelihood that people will be found guilty, harming their housing stability and employment status and, ultimately, increasing the chances that they will be convicted on new charges in the future,” wrote Leon Digard and Elizabeth Swavola in a 2019 Vera report on pretrial detention.

While the Tidewater Solidarity Bail Fund is currently focused on sustaining donations, the group’s ultimate goal is to abolish pre-trial incarceration and the need for cash bail entirely, Guditus said.

“This is a temporary solution to what we see as a much larger problem,” Guditus said. “We have seen the impacts of pretrial incarceration — losing your job, vehicle, houses, even access to their children.”

When the Virginia State Crime Commission analyzed pretrial detention outcomes in the state, it found that of 11,487 defendants who were charged with a jailable offense and had a bail determination made, 17% — or 1,984 — were detained the entire pretrial period.

The VSCC’s Virginia Pre-trial Data Project, published in 2021, found the average secured bond amount paid by those who were released was $4,389 for felony arrests and $2,549 for misdemeanor arrests. The report noted that lack of funding is not the only reason defendants may remain detained — some are unable to bond out because they don’t have any family or friends who are willing or able to post bond.

Because incarcerated individuals cannot pay bail from jail, defendants who reach out to Tidewater Solidarity Bail Fund are typically new to the area or senior citizens with no living family or friends nearby, Sugden said.

Sugden emphasized the losses one experiences as a result of pretrial incarceration happen under the presumption of innocence.

“The majority of jail populations have not been convicted of a crime, have not even had a trial, and are sitting in jail because they do not have the money to be bailed out,” Sugden said. “There is also the misconception that if you are in jail, then you are guilty. But you are not guilty or innocent until trial.”

