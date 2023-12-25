Hampton Roads lane closure schedules for Dec. 24-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)’s weekly lane closures for Dec. 24-30 have been adjusted to accommodate for holiday travel.

From Dec. 22-26 and Dec. 29 through Jan. 2, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads to help ease holiday congestion on the roads.

The scheduled closures are dependent on weather conditions, and are subject to change:

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664 : Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound Dec. 26-29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264 :

-Mobile, single-lane closures on I-464 north Dec. 27-29 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

– Brief, intermittent stoppages westbound Dec. 28-30 from 3-3:30 a.m.

HRBT Expansion Project :

– Single lane closure on I-64 west at HRBT Dec. 26-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

– Single lane closure on Granby Street near Patrol Rd. Dec. 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Single lane closure at I-64 east near HOV at Patrol Rd. to I-564 Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– Single lane closure at I-64 west near HOV at Oastes Creek Rd. to I-564 Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

– Closure and detour of Mason Creek Rd. at I-64 underpass Dec. 22-29.

Hampton: Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 in both directions, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265), with I-64 west traffic shifted to the I-64 east lanes.



