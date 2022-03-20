After deadly weekend in Hampton Roads, leaders voice concerns about gun violence

Local leaders and community members are considering strategies to tamp down gun violence after a series of shootings this weekend across Hampton Roads left four people dead and 11 others wounded.

Among the options mentioned at community events this weekend in Norfolk: a city review of business practices at local bars after violent incidents, community gun buybacks and providing more alternatives for young people to engage in positive activities.

Joel Jones, a spokesperson for the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, was one of those who volunteered at a the group’s gun buyback event Saturday outside Military Circle mall in Norfolk.

About 30 firearms were turned over Saturday in exchange for gift cards. Many were easy-to-conceal pistols. Others had been left behind when their owners died, Jones said. All were guns that — if stolen or in the wrong hands — could be used to commit crimes.

“It really hit home about what we were doing,” Jones said of the recent violence across the region, adding “any one of those firearms could have been a part of that.”

At an Engage Norfolk event Sunday at Scope — which was aimed at helping citizens learn more about how they can get involved in their community — Mayor Kenny Alexander and City Councilwoman Andria McClellan took time during their remarks to the crowd to address the multiple shootings that happened in the city Friday and Saturday.

Three people were killed and five injured during four separate incidents in Norfolk this weekend. Among those killed was 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, an education reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press who got caught in the line of fire as she was leaving a bar in downtown Norfolk early Saturday. Employees of Chicho’s Pizza Backstage said the popular Granby Street bar was closing when an argument started outside and gunfire erupted. Five people were shot and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris was also killed.

“This has to stop,” Alexander told attendees at Scope. He urged anyone who has a family member with a gun that could be misused, or who is using drugs, or engaging in other activities that could lead to violence, to take action.

Story continues

“If we don’t do something, we are just as much of a problem as they are.”

Since the start of the year, Norfolk police reported 14 homicides — 13 of which involved firearms, according to a Virginian-Pilot tally. The department was not able to confirm the figures over the weekend or provide comparable data for the number of killings at this time last year.

But gun violence has grown increasingly prevalent in the city recent years. Norfolk led the region in terms of the sheer number of people slain last year. The city recorded 61 homicides in 2021 — a 60% jump from 38 two years before —and 50 homicides in 2020.

Alexander said he expects the City Council will discuss the weekend’s violence — as well as ways to address it — at its council session on Tuesday.

“It’s not isolated. It’s happening too much,” Alexander said afterward. “We have to find solutions.”

The mayor said he and other city leaders have been asking for more enforcement, including law enforcement and code enforcement. And he wants the city to re-examine businesses where the violence is occurring to see what, if anything, they’re doing to trying to prevent it — as well as what they may be doing, or not doing, that attracts violent people to their businesses.

“Knowing how to de-escalate a situation is very important,” Alexander said. He believes if bartenders and security officers are trained to try to calm angry patrons, they could help limit the number of shootings.

Chicho’s management previously told the Pilot the argument that touched off Saturday’s shooting happened outside the bar and that all customers were patted down before entering, so they don’t believe the shooter brought the gun inside.

The mayor also called on residents to do what they can to help stop the violence.

“It’s going to take families and individuals to take accountability for this violence to end,” he said.

The Hampton Roads Black Caucus plans to host more gun buyback events, but Jones said members largely want to connect with people with influence, such as grandmothers who can teach their family members about gun safety.

The group also has reached out to young people affected by gun violence, hoping they can urge their peers to turn in their weapons.

“I think if we work together, collectively, to reduce gun violence, we can make a difference and give people the opportunity to survive out here,” HRBC president Ron Taylor said.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, who was among the many elected officials who spoke at Scope, believes finding ways to keep young people better engaged is key.

“You constantly have to work on prevention,” Scott said. Making sure that young people are getting an education, and have proper adult guidance, quality activities to take part in after school and summer jobs are essential, he said.

“When you give people alternatives, you reduce crime,” Scott said.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com