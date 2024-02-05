These Hampton Roads teens are semifinalists for Military Child of the Year

Following the nomination of more than 700 outstanding military children from across the country, national nonprofit Operation Homefront has announced the 105 semifinalists for the 2024 Military Child of the Year Award program, including many from the Hampton Roads area.

Operation Homefront works to build strong, stable and secure military families and, for 16 years, has celebrated the achievements, character and contribution of military children with the annual award.

Finalists for the 2024 Military Child of the Year Award will be selected in February by a panel of independent, volunteer judges. The final seven award recipients, one representing each branch of the military, will be announced in March, and each will receive $10,000, a laptop computer and other donated gifts at a gala held in their honor in Washington, D.C., in April.

The area’s semifinalists include:

Abram Perez, 15, of Hampton, representing the Air Force

Allison Candelario, 17, of Yorktown, representing the Army

Rebecca White, 14, of Hampton, representing the Army

Jade Pagan Abreu, 17, of Suffolk, representing the Coast Guard

Michael Collins, 17, of Virginia Beach, representing the Navy

Logan Stephens, 14, of Chesapeake, representing the Navy