Hampton Roads Transit providing free rides on Monday

Hampton Roads Transit will celebrate the legacy of civil rights activist Rosa Parks on Monday by offering free fare on all bus, light rail, ferry, and paratransit services.

The free fare is being offered in recognition of Transit Equity Day — a national day of action to bring attention to the importance of investing in public transit. The day is typically celebrated on Feb. 4 — Parks’ birthday — but HRT will celebrate it Monday this year because transit ridership is higher on weekdays.

On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks refused a white driver’s order to give up her seat in the “colored” section of the bus to a white passenger after the “whites only” section became full. Her refusal led to her arrest, which in turn helped inspire the Black community to boycott buses in Montgomery, Alabama, for over a year to challenge the city’s segregation laws.

Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in November 1956 that bus segregation was unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Hampton Roads Transit will honor Parks’ legacy by keeping bus headlights on all day. A seat will be reserved at the front of all buses with signs to honor her.

HRT rides typically cost $2-4. Monday will mark the second year HRT has offered free rides on Transit Equity Day. HRT spokesperson Angela T. Gregory said last year, 23,034 free rides were provided across all modes of transit. Gregory said the response from the community last year was “really good” and she hopes the day inspires more people to try public transit.

“We’re really encouraging people who maybe have never ridden transit before to try it on us,” she said.

At 11 a.m. Monday, HRT will hold a celebration with local leaders to honor Parks at the Hampton Transit Center at 2 West Pembroke Ave.

Hampton Roads Transit will also offer free rides this year on Earth Day (April 22), Juneteenth (June 19), and Election Day (Nov. 5).

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com