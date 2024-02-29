Hampton Select Board candidate Jim Waddell

Name: Jim Waddell

Education: Merrimack College, BA

Occupation: Retired teacher, director at Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports, sailing instructor

Political or civic experience highlights: Worked in a variety of local, state and national campaigns. One term N.H. state representative, selectman since 2014.

What are your top three priorities if elected?: Maintain and enhance a collaborative partnership with the state of New Hampshire, with a particular focus on Hampton Beach State Park.

Persist in enhancing Hampton's infrastructure. During my tenure on the board, significant improvements have been made, including the overhaul of sewerage and drainage systems under Lafayette Road, upgrades to the sewage treatment plant, commencement of pipe replacements and paving on High Street, along with various other infrastructure initiatives.

Foster teamwork with the town manager and department heads to uphold Hampton's reputation as the premier town in the state.

What is the biggest challenge the town is facing and how would you address it?: Hampton confronts numerous challenges stemming from its status as a prominent tourist destination. The Board of Selectmen must uphold a strong rapport with the state Legislature and the governor. Additionally, the board must prioritize backing the Hampton Police Department, ensuring competitive salaries and comprehensive training to draw qualified candidates.

Furthermore, Hampton must persist in seeking resolutions to its significant flooding issues.

The development in the downtown area should aim to address our housing shortage while also attracting pedestrians to the town center.

What else should voters know about you?: I am dedicated to providing a rational perspective on the board. Before reaching a decision, I prioritize listening and thoroughly reviewing the facts. I refrain from entering any situation with preconceived notions. Additionally, I am a staunch advocate for education, recreation, and well-planned development.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Select Board candidate Jim Waddell