Hampton teen charged with 19 offenses in connection to shooting, homicide

Hampton police arrested a 16-year-old Friday and charged him with over 19 offenses in connection with a non-fatal shooting earlier this month and a January homicide.

On Feb. 6 around 11:30 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was driving south on South Armistead Avenue when she noticed a vehicle following her. When she turned on West Queen Street, the person in the other vehicle shot toward her and hit her, police said. The person firing the weapon fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting appeared to be a continuation of an earlier dispute and assault.

The teen was charged with several offences in connection with the incident:

One count of aggravated malicious wounding.

One count of attempted malicious wounding.

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

One count of reckless handling of a firearm.

One count of underage possession of a firearm.

One count of discharging a firearm on a roadway.

One count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

One count of shooting from a vehicle.

One count of shooting in the commission of a felony.

Two counts of brandishing a firearm.

One count of strangulation.

One count of assault and battery.

Police also charged the teen in connection with the Jan. 8 fatal shooting of Manuel Osorio, 25, of Newport News.

Police responded to the 700 block of Fairfield Avenue around 8 p.m., where they found Osorio inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The teen was charged with:

One count of first-degree murder.

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

One count of robbery.

One count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police declined to release the teen’s identity, citing his age.

Under Virginia law, teens who are 16 and 17 and charged with first-degree murder automatically go to adult court, as long as a juvenile court judge rules there’s probable cause to move forward on the charge.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com