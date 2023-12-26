Hampton University grad creates HBCYou — an HBCU-themed line of dolls

Brooke Hart Jones is a lifelong doll lover.

Jones, a Hampton University graduate, said dolls are wonderful for the imagination and can encourage children to dream big. During the pandemic, Jones looked for a cheerleader doll representing a historically Black college and university as a birthday gift for a friend’s daughter.

“I thought that I had seen them before,” she said.

When she couldn’t find one, the former corporate toy buyer decided to start a brand. Jones started handcrafting a “very raw” version of the dolls until partnering with Purpose Toys in 2022. After that, her company, HBCYou Dolls, began expanding and launched in retail stores that fall.

The line currently includes seven school-licensed dolls, representing Hampton, Florida A&M University, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Tuskegee University and Howard University. The 18-inch dolls come with different hairstyles and skin tones, and their outfits are interchangeable with other dolls in the line; the dolls are also dressed in school colors and logos.

The four original brand dolls “represent and embody the spirit of all HBCUs,” Jones said, featuring what she considers icons within HBCU culture — a cheerleader, a student body president, a homecoming queen and a majorette.

Jones said she hopes the dolls will plant the seeds in children to pursue higher education, as well as spark conversations about the pivotal role of HBCUs in American history.

Jones, a Dallas native, said Hampton University holds a special place in her heart.

“I went to Hampton University sight unseen. I had never even been to Virginia. I got on a plane by myself and went to Hampton, which still blows my mind. But it was the best decision I ever made,” said Jones, who is back in Dallas.

Jones said she wouldn’t be who she is without the institution, which allowed her to grow academically and encouraged her to “dream big.” She hopes the dolls will do the same for the children who play with them.

HBCYou dolls retail starting at $34.99 and are sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and on Amazon.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com