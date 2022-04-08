Hampton woman charged 7 months after fatal Norfolk crash

A Hampton woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash in Norfolk last year.

Norfolk police say that Alexis Whitehead, 24, was racing a car while intoxicated when she crashed in the 6100 block of Hampton Boulevard on September 5, 2021. A female passenger, Nitanjae V. Terry, of Norfolk, was killed and four occupants, including Whitehead, were injured.

On Wednesday, a grand jury certified indictments against Whitehead.

Whitehead is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter under the influence. She’s also facing two counts of maiming from driving while intoxicated as well as one count each of driving while intoxicated and causing death of another while engaging in a race.

Whitehead is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

