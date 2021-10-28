Hampton woman gets 3 years in wrong-way wreck on I-664 that killed man coming home from work

A Hampton woman who caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-664 three years ago was sentenced last week to 3 years and four months behind bars.

Ashley Nicole Perkins, 24, was drunk — and driving north in the southbound lanes — when the Chrysler 200 she was driving ran head-on into a Honda Accord driven by Leonardo Maldonado, 59, of Newport News.

Maldonado was heading home after working the night shift at the Walmart distribution center in James City County. He was approaching the 35th Street exit at the time of the 1:30 a.m. crash on June 8, 2018.

Perkins ran from the scene, and Maldonado died on the side of the road.

Police said Perkins, arrested later at a hospital, was initially combative with officers and refused a breath test, but police got warrants to draw her blood. Her blood alcohol content was .20 — or more than twice the legal limit of .08 — at the time of the wreck.

In June, Perkins pleaded guilty to DUI, aggravated involuntary manslaughter and hit and run.

The charges carried a maximum punishment of 31 years, with discretionary sentencing guidelines ranging from just over five years at the low end to nine years at the high end.

At a sentencing hearing last week, Newport News Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Iota Freudenberg said she didn’t ask Circuit Court Judge Gary A. Mills for a specific sentence.

“I just addressed how it affected the family and the loss of the life, and to please take into consideration the huge impact it had,” she said, adding that she asked Mills “to consider the facts that led to the event.”

Shawna Lawson, Maldonado’s wife, asked for the maximum sentence — saying she could forgive Perkins for what happened but not for leaving her husband on the side of the road.

“She’s expressed that to me multiple times,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark McKinney said Thursday. “She was upset at the whole situation, obviously. But in particular, she was quite upset at the hit and run of just leaving Mr. Maldonado there on the side of the road to die.”

“This case is a horrible tragedy for Mr. Maldonado and his family,” McKinney said. “And it all revolves around the choices that Ashley Perkins made.”

“She’s a young person who has a whole lot of life ahead of her,” he said. “But she kind of graduated to the top of the class in terms of bad conduct, right? She got drunk. She drove a car. She killed a man. That’s horrible. The specific sentence can never fix the loss.”

McKinney said that after the incident occurred, neither Perkins “nor anyone from her family or on her behalf reached out with an apology” until just before the guilty plea in June. At the time, Perkins’ attorney, J. Ashton Wray Jr., delivered letters from Perkins’ family to be delivered to Maldonado’s wife.

Wray pressed for leniency at last week’s hearing, saying that Perkins was raised right and that what she did that night was “a total aberration” from her upbringing.

“She’s very young, very quiet, very introverted,” Wray said. “This girl came from a religious family. Her father’s a pastor, and she lived a sheltered life in the sense that she’s lived the kind of life you want kids to have.”

Wray said Perkins, who was 21 at the time of the crash, “wasn’t a drinker.” In fact, he said, it was the first time she had gone out with friends “in the context of a social experience at a tavern.”

Perkins told police she had four drinks — two Long Island iced teas and two Hennessy’s. But when she began feeling sick, Wray said, she began to drive home, then began to feel queasy before passing out at the wheel.

“She has no recollection of the impact,” Wray said. After the airbag deployed, he said, “she’s just walking around in the street,” wondering “what’s happened,” and “what do I do?”

Another driver stopped and took her to the Sentara Hampton CarePlex.

Wray said Perkins took the witness stand Friday, apologizing to Maldonado’s family and expressing remorse for what happened and how she acted that night.

“She said that every morning when she woke up, this was the first thing she thought about, and every night before she went to sleep, it was the last thing she thought about.”

Wray said Perkins’ father talked about she was “an ideal child,” did well in school and “never had any kind of trouble with the law” before this.

“He said she was just an easy to manage child and that this would have been the last thing he’d ever have expected would happen,” Wray said.

After the argument and testimony, Mills sentenced Perkins to 31 years, but suspended 27 years and eight months of that time.

Wray said that that sentence was a “balanced” one that considered Perkins’ life before the incident.

Freudenberg, for her part, said it was difficult to comment on the sentence “because I’m sure it didn’t seem appropriate to the people who were impacted most by it” in Maldonado’s family.

Shawna Lawson told the Daily Press in 2018 that on the night of the accident, she noticed something was amiss when he wasn’t home yet in the early morning hours.

State troopers knocked on her door at 5:30 a.m. to deliver the news that her husband was gone.

Maldonado was born in Puerto Rico but spent most of his life in New York. The couple met in New York at a drug counseling office in 2003 — she working as a counselor, he as the maintenance man — and married in 2008.

Aside from his job at the Walmart distribution center, Maldonado had a part-time job at Buckroe Beach, cleaning the beach and directing visitors to parking spots.

“As a person he was very jolly,” Lawson said in 2018. “Always with the glass half full instead of half empty.”

Lawson said Maldonado had a brother, a sister, a daughter and three grandchildren, saying he was “a patient man” and “went beyond the call of any husband I ever saw.”

