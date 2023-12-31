Hamptons mainstay Les Toiles opens Palm Beach store on South County Road

Jean luc Carrucciu and Allison Slovik opened Les Toiles on South County Road in December. The store specializes in fabrics, custom upholstery, clothing, accessories and home décor products.

A popular Hamptons fashion and home goods store with a loyal following has opened a second location in Palm Beach.

Les Toiles, the sister store of Les Toiles du Soleil on Park Place in East Hampton, opened at 361 S. County Road on Dec. 8 — 15 years to the day since the first Les Toiles du Soleil store opened in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, said Jean luc Carrucciu, the store's co-founder and operator.

"That was a sign," Carrucciu said. "We celebrated 15 years of our success opening the store in Palm Beach."

When that first store opened, it offered only the distinct, colorful fabric for which it is named, Les Toiles du Soleil, which is made in the South of France.

Since then, Carrucciu and his business and life partner, Allison Slovik, expanded the store's items to include home goods, clothing, jewelry, bags, shoes and other accessories and gift items.

Cotton totes are available at Les Toiles.

The first concept store became known for importing the unique Les Toiles du Soleil fabrics, which historically date back more than 150 years, Carrucciu said.

"This material was obsolete until 25 years ago," he said. "This younger couple, decorators from the South of France, decided to turn this very traditional material to a more contemporary look."

It first came onto Carrucciu's radar nearly 17 years ago. It arrived at the perfect moment in his life: "I really wanted to bring something different from what we would see in most of the home décor stores in the United States," he said, adding that he felt there was a lot of beige, gray and white — "very safe colors," he said.

He was visiting his ex-wife's family, who lives in the South of France close to the border with Spain. Every time he visited, he would go to same department store, where there was an entire floor of Les Toiles du Soleil.

He found out that the company had a store in Paris, a mill in the South of France and a presence in Tokyo. "I decided, we need to bring this to New York," he said. "We need to bring this material to the American market."

Soft dresses are available at Les Toiles.

Carrucciu met with the company's owner and toured the mill, with looms from the 1940s. "These are the only looms that are able to manufacture this fabric," he said. He knew this was the moment, and he began working toward opening the store in Chelsea.

After about five years, Carrucciu heard the siren song of the Hamptons, sung to him by some of his loyal shoppers who knew the store would find success in one of the region's small upscale beach communities.

Carrucciu travels to find artisans and new brands for the stores, and he usually spends all winter looking for the best textiles, jewelry and home goods.

The company label is seen on this cotton cosmetic bag, which was woven on a 1920s-era loom in the French Pyrenees.

He started looking at the possibility of opening a store in Palm Beach before the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, he couldn't find a suitable space. He restarted his search for the right spot on the island last year, working with broker Judge Moss of Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting in September 2022, Carrucciu and Slovik regularly traveled to Palm Beach to scope out potential locations. A year later, this past September, Carrucciu set a date to travel to the island to meet with Moss.

"I knew that he didn't have anything but I had a feeling that something would happen," Carrucciu said. "I decided, I'm going to go there and see Judge, and let's see what he has to offer."

The exterior of Les Toiles, which opened Dec. 8 on South County Road.

They went first to see a space on Royal Poinciana Way that was too large, Carrucciu said.

Another space wouldn't be available until April, and it was better suited for an office, he said.

While in the office space with another broker, Carrucciu said she looked suddenly at her phone: A small store had just hit the market on South County Road.

Carrucciu arrived, looked at the 500-square-foot space, looked at the windows facing South County Road — and knew it was the right spot.

"At that moment, I knew the store would be ready in a couple of months," he said. "That's what I came for. I understood why I had the feeling, why I had to come."

Les Toiles also features brightly colored espadrilles.

It was an unexpected turn for Carrucciu and Slovik, who rushed to contact their artisans and brands. While typically they would have to place an order eight to 10 months ahead for the next season, their key suppliers knew a Palm Beach store was on the horizon, and they were ready to produce, Carrucciu said.

"We are being supported by all of our designers," he said. "They were very thrilled to be represented in Palm Beach."

Many of them opened their studios just to create the collection now available at Les Toiles, Carrucciu said.

"It's not just the story of Les Toiles. It's also the story of a group of designers and entrepreneurs working together to make something happen," he said. "When you work with small artisans, they will make sure that they will support stores that are opening, even though they don't have the timeline. They work hard to make it happen."

These cotton tablecloths at Les Toiles also can be used as beach blankets.

In the nearly three weeks since opening, Carrucciu said the response from Les Toiles' supporters of the East Hampton store have visited and encouraged their friends to do so as well. "We had a very good welcoming from them," he said. "Many came. ... It's been a wonderful three weeks."

Asked if he envisioned a future Palm Beach store when he opened in Chelsea 15 years ago, Carrucciu said no. But he's loved the island since he came here on his first visit to the U.S. from France, at age 20, 33 years ago.

"I'm thrilled to be in East Hampton in the summer, and be here in Palm Beach, because I see there is a very big similarity of people wanting to see local stores that are privately owned," Carrucciu said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Hamptons mainstay Les Toiles opens Palm Beach store