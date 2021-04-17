A Hamptons Oceanfront Estate vs. a 446-Foot Superyacht: What’s the Best Way to Relax?

The Editors
·2 min read

Life is full of challenging decisions, and here’s another: This spring, do you rent the biggest oceanfront estate in the Hamptons, the sprawling and private 90 Jule Pond Drive, with its tennis court and quarter-mile-long beach, or consider the largest giga-yacht for charter, the 446-foot Flying Fox, and set off for paradisial ports of call in the Indian Ocean or western Mediterranean? The choice is yours.

90 Jule Pond Drive

Flying Fox

HISTORY

More from Robb Report

Built for the Ford family (of “Any color so long as it’s black” fame) in 1957.

HISTORY

None. Built by German shipyard Lürssen in 2019.

WILL COST YOU

$225, 000

per week

WILL COST YOU

4.2M

per week, give or take

ENJOY THE VIEW

ENJOY THE VIEW

WEIRDEST SENTENCE IN THE LISTING

“Above the portico are four large baskets of cement fruit.”

WEIRDEST SENTENCE IN THE LISTING

“Teppanyaki grill, rotisserie oven, BBQ or spit roast tandoori oven, all tastes are satisfied and the impossible becomes your daily life with Flying Fox.

CREW

Unless you count the swans around the property’s ponds?

CREW

54

Includes former Olympic athletes and chefs trained in prestigious kitchens.

THERE’S ROOM FOR

24 people in 12 bedrooms, if everyone really likes each other. If they don’t, the carriage house sleeps six, or there’s always the basement, or those loungers by the pool….

THERE’S ROOM FOR

25 guests plus the crew. As ever, grab the primary suite, which includes a private office, dual bathrooms and a stateroom with an en suite salon.

SQUARE FEET

1.8M

SQUARE FEET

75,000

But, really, oceans of acerage.

SELLING POINT

It’s a rare, historic and enormous parcel in Southampton. Plus, beach frontage and a basketball court.

SELLING POINT

A two-story spa with a hammam and a cryotherapy sauna.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • This Epic New 331-Foot Explorer Yacht Comes With 18 Vehicles to Let You Play on Land, Sea and Air

    Including two Mercedes-Benz 6x6 G Wagons, two 30-foot sail boats, a 4x4 beach buggy and a five-person submarine—just for starters.

  • Boat of the Week: This Wild 427-Foot Superyacht Concept Uses Recycled Jumbo-Jet Engines for Power

    As jumbo jets were increasingly retired amid the pandemic, yacht designer Uros Pavasovic had a vision of the apocalypse.

  • A public memorial for DMX to take place at Barclays Center

    Rap star DMX will have a public memorial, his former manager, Steve Rifkind announced today. The Barclays Center will host the event slated to happen on Saturday, April 24. The arena, home to the Brooklyn Nets, has a capacity of 19,000.

  • New-home construction rebounds as America faces dire housing shortage

    The U.S. has a major housing shortfall currently that should give builders room to continue constructing new homes throughout 2021.

  • Lawsuit over Indonesia 737 crash claims autothrottle problem

    A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges that a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the crash of the Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea in Indonesia last January, killing all 62 people on board. The Seattle Times reported that the lawsuit, filed Thursday in King County Superior Court on behalf of 16 families of crash victims, cited previous incidents involving malfunctions of the 737 autothrottle system, arguing the history suggests the system should have been redesigned. Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the families and loved ones of people who died in the Jan. 9 crash but added that “it would be inappropriate to comment while our technical experts continue to assist with the investigation, or on any pending litigation.”

  • Madonna Just Bought This $19.3 Million Hidden Hills Mansion From The Weeknd

    The three-acre spread has a massive kitchen, a basketball court and a garage like something out of 'Tron'.

  • Ruling in doping case to keep world's fastest sprinter out of Tokyo Olympics

    Facing a two-year ban for missed drug tests, top U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman sees his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for sport fall short.

  • In an About Face, Ferrari Says It Will Unveil Its First Fully Electric Car in 2025

    The Italian marque had previously been slow to embrace electrification.

  • 16 Jennifer Garner Throwbacks That Prove She Has Always Been a Ray of Sunshine

    Garner posted a photo with her teddy bear in honor of National Teddy Bear Day, sharing a side-by-side of herself as a child and now, snuggling her furry friend. It doesn't get much cuter than this photo of young Jennifer Garner on the swings in a tiny sweater! Garner posted this throwback from Halloween as a child simply captioned, "boo."

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He's Almost Back to His Goal Weight of 218 Pounds

    “I doubled down on my workouts and bike rides and cut out the bread this month."

  • 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Is A Pony Car Masterpiece

    One look at this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 and it becomes clear that the Mustang may have started the fight, but Chevy threw the final punch.

  • Emily VanCamp Reveals 'Great' Part About Not Having Superpowers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actress explains that playing a character without superhuman abilities is "great until it comes to the fight sequences"

  • Prince Philip's custom-made Land Rover hearse unveiled for first time

    He is said to have remarked to the Queen when discussing his desire for a frill-free funeral: "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor." During Saturday’s ceremony, the Duke of Edinburgh will get his wish. The custom-made Land Rover that will carry the Duke’s body to its final resting place in St George’s Chapel has been unveiled for the first time. For the past eighteen years, it can now be revealed, the Duke had been quietly modifying the Land Rover Defender TD5 130, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special "stops" to secure his coffin in place. He made the final adjustments in 2019, the year he turned 98. The Land Rover's original role would also have been to transport the Duke 22 miles from Wellington Arch in central London to Windsor, but the pandemic curtailed the long-held plans for military parades in honour of Prince Philip through the streets of both the capital and the Berkshire town. The Duke first began the long-lasting venture to create his own bespoke hearse in collaboration with Land Rover in 2003, the year he turned 82.

  • Fisherman gets chased off Harbour Town, then shoots 62 to lead RBC Heritage

    Cameron Smith got escorted off Harbour Town for trying to fish on Wednesday. A day later, he shot 62 and took the lead at the RBC Heritage.

  • Cameron Smith leads RBC Heritage after career-low 62

    Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62, his career low on the PGA Tour, and take a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. Cink finished his 63 around lunchtime and no one appeared likely to beat that score in overcast, breezier afternoon conditions. Smith surpassed his previous low of 63, accomplished three times on tour.

  • Column: Bernie Madoff wanted to beat the Wall Street 'club.' So do today's crypto hotshots

    It's unlikely Bernie Madoff ever got into cryptocurrency from his prison cell, but he might have appreciated the logic.

  • Thriving border town in New Mexico grew during the pandemic and is seeking help to grow more

    A border town in New Mexico saw record cargo crossings last year and is thriving despite the fallout from the pandemic and increased migration from Central America. Why it matters: The explosive growth of Santa Teresa, N.M. shows how international trade demand remains strong at the U.S.-Mexico border even as retail businesses in border cities have struggled because of COVID-19.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The small Santa Teresa Port of Entry is in need of major renovations to keep up with demand.That puts it at the intersection of two major Biden administration efforts: to pass more than $2 trillion nationally in infrastructure spending, and to contain a migration surge at the border.Periodic jumps in migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. divert needed border personnel from Santa Teresa, slowing traffic and affecting the industrial area's production."What happens to us is that you now have to take a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer that's clearing cargo and merchandise off the line to process those asylum seekers," Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Border Industrial Association, tells Axios.By the numbers: Santa Teresa's industrial base of 6,000 workers now accounts for 60% of New Mexico's total global exports, surpassing Albuquerque, a city of 560,000 people, according to state data,Exports include steel coil, livestock, electronic parts, textiles for car seatings, and other materials.The industrial enclave just west of El Paso, Texas, experienced a slowdown at the beginning of the pandemic — but by last July, Santa Teresa was seeing unparalleled levels of truck traffic coming from south of the border. The record jump highlights its connection to high-demand products like wind turbine blades built in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.Santa Teresa is developing a million square feet of new industrial space, said Pacheco, whose nonprofit runs the industrial park. He said that he recently recruited three Taiwanese companies and expects to announce new international companies later this year.Across the border in San Jerónimo, Mexico, a growing Foxconn plant manufactures Dell products for the U.S. market — and a factory opened recently that makes gummy candy.How it works: The Santa Teresa industrial park was created in the late 1980s and remains unincorporated. The Border Industrial Association operates as a quasi-municipal government made up of business leaders.The Santa Teresa Port of Entry operates daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is less busy than crowded ports of entry in El Paso and other parts of Texas.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden explains decision to impose new sanctions on Russia, but envisions 'more effective relationship'

    In a call with Putin on Wednesday, Biden said, he informed the Russian president of the new sanctions but also stressed that he had sought to deliver a “proportionate” response to them.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • No jokes here: Dwyane Wade purchases ownership stake in Utah Jazz

    Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, following a legacy of basketball stars turned owners.