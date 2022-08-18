Hanae Mori, Japanese designer for films, empress, dies at 96

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hanae Mori
    Japanese fashion designer
  • Izumi Mori
    Japanese model and actress
  • Naruhito
    Naruhito
    Emperor of Japan since 2019

TOKYO (AP) — Designer Hanae Mori, known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, numerous cinema fashions and the wedding gown of Japan's empress, has died, her office said Thursday. She was 96.

Mori symbolized the rise of Japan as a modern, fashionable nation and the rise of the working woman. She died at her Tokyo home Aug. 11, a few days after developing a mild fever, according to the Hanae Mori Office. She had been examined by a doctor at her home, but no specific cause of death was given.

Empress Masako wore a Hanae Mori wedding gown adorned with rose-petal patterns when she married Emperor Naruhito, then the crown prince, in 1993. Mori also designed uniforms for Japan Airlines flight attendants, bank clerks, high school students and the Japanese team at the Barcelona Olympics. The uniforms were not flamboyant like her runway designs, but tastefully professional, appropriate for their roles.

With her motto, “You feel decent, no matter where in the world you wear them,” Mori wanted to give confidence and dignity to those wearing her designs. Her umbrellas and scarves, often decked with colorful butterflies, were a status symbol with working women.

She opened her studio in 1951 and was a pioneer of a generation of Japanese designers who became globally prominent. Her first New York show, held in 1965, was acclaimed as “East meets West.”

She opened her Paris studio in 1977 and built an international business that extended to perfumes, handbags and publishing as well as fashion.

Reputed for infusing Japanese elements inspired by the kimono, Mori designed costumes for hundreds of Japanese films, in the 1950s and 1960s, dressing star actresses like Mie Kitahara, Sayuri Yoshinaga and Shima Iwashita, in some of the most renowned cinematic pieces the era produced.

The elaborate costumes she designed for singer Hibari Misora are also well-known among fashion buffs. She also designed for the opera, including “Madame Butterfly” in Milan in 1985, and the Noh theater. In 2002, she was awarded the Legion of Honor from the French government.

She is survived by two sons, who have their own business, seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, the Hanae Mori office said. Her husband Ken Mori died in 1996. Her grandchildren Izumi Mori and Hikari Mori are fashion models. A funeral service was held among family. A public memorial service may be held, but details are undecided.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Olympic sponsor fee for Japan retailer in bribery scandal was more than halved -Kyodo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Tokyo 2020 Olympic sponsor fee for Japanese suit retailer Aoki Holdings was less than half of the standard fee, news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources. To become a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Games, Aoki Holdings paid 500 million yen - less than half what other sponsors paid, according to the report. Aoki Holdings said in a statement on Thursday that it was fully cooperating with prosecutors but could not comment further as the investigation was ongoing.

  • Did Darth Vader move to New York? And is this his house? Zillow Gone Wild is curious

    “Your sand crawler got stuck?”

  • BofA CEO: Struggling Americans feel they are in a recession

    The CEO of Bank of America said the recent debate over whether the U.S. economy is technically in a recession or not is missing the point. Whether we are in a recession or not is really not the important thing. The issue of whether the U.S. economy is in recession has become politicized heading into the 2022 mid-term elections.

  • South Korean founder of failed Terra coin admits he was 'wrong'

    The co-founder of the failed Terra cryptocurrency, which collapsed and wiped out about $40 billion of investors' money in May, has admitted he was "wrong", but said that he was not talking to South Korean investigators.

  • Japan Rises Above Pre-Covid Levels, Set for 3 Years of Growth

    The tortoise of Japan may be far behind the hare in the West, but Tokyo is pacing itself for steady multiyear growth.

  • ‘Sprung’ Reunites ‘Raising Hope’ Stars Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt: ‘It Just Felt Easy and Breezy’

    Garret Dillahunt has the simplest and purest explanation for reuniting with his “Raising Hope” co-star Martha Plimpton and creator and executive producer Greg Garcia on new show “Sprung”: He just wanted to have fun. “I called [Greg] in the summer of the lockdown, wanting to have some fun again because it had been a while, […]

  • 8 Marvel stars who took props from the sets of their blockbuster films

    MCU actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Holland have all admitted to taking items from the sets of their superhero movies.

  • Luisana Lopilato shows off baby bump in 'stunning' photoshoot: 'You are glowing!'

    The 35-year-old actress posted a series of photos from her baby shower.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Coming to Digital in August, 4K Blu-ray in November With 110 Minutes of Bonus Features

    Do you feel the need?

  • Emily Ratajkowski Spends Quality Time on a Farm with Son Sly

    She shared photos of the happy outing on her Instagram Story, including a shot of her embracing the cowboy aesthetic.

  • One man's nefarious quest to make people picture various celebrity voices in songs

    TikTok is home to some of the very worst and very best of what the internet currently has to offer. It is, for example, the premier destination for staying up on cool trends like dumping beans on porches, sitting like Laura Dern, intentionally peeing your pants, or finding new ways to induce horrible diarrhea. On the other hand, it’s also a place where you can go to have your favorite songs ruined by some jerk who wants to point out how a track’s singer kind of sounds like a celebrity.

  • Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes

    Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation and homeowners of the houses built by the program, in an area of New Orleans among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina, have reached a $20.5 million settlement. The Times-Picayune ' The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that, pending approval by a judge, each of the program's 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 as reimbursement for previous repairs of the shoddy homes. Under the settlement reached Tuesday evening, the remaining money is to be divided up according to the condition of each of the structures.

  • Jennifer Lopez Just Proved This Is The Most Versatile Hairstyle

    Jennifer Lopez has been spotted in New York wearing her hair in a low ponytail. She wears the hairstyle in the day and then transitions into night look.

  • The Future of Real Estate Robert Shemin

    The Future of Real Estate Robert Shemin

  • 2020 census overcounted people in Puerto Rico, hinting at larger population loss

    An overcount in Puerto Rico, the Census Bureau said, had initially put the 2020 population decline at 11.8% to nearly 3.3 million, but it may be closer to 3.1 million.

  • Inter Miami fashion: Here are the players competing for Best-Dressed on pregame runway

    Far away from the glare of TV cameras, out of view of fans streaming into DRV PNK Stadium, a strip of sidewalk along the Inter Miami players’ parking lot has been converted to a makeshift fashion runway on game days, complete with a pink carpet.

  • Why a church has become a headache for Japan's PM

    STORY: Since the killing of Japan’s Shinzo Abe, a church has become a source of public anger.The Unification Church is famous for its mass weddings and has been labelled by critics as a cult.[Iasmin Lumibao, 23-year-old Bride From Macau]"I believe that the values and our movement are important. And I think our future generation should inherit that."For Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – it's become a political headache. Here's why.Abe's suspected killer bore a grudge against the church.He alleged it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe for promoting it, according to his own social media posts and news reports.Prime Minister Kishida has declared he has no ties to the church, but his approval ratings took a nosedive to their lowest level since he took office after some of his cabinet members disclosed connections.His party - the LDP - has announced it will cut off ties with the church, and attempted to ease voter concerns with a cabinet reshuffle.[Fumio Kishida / Japanese Prime Minister]"I would like to address some issues related to the Unification Church. First of all, I would like to say that, I have no connection with this church as far as I know."The church meanwhile says it’s been vilified and that members have faced death threats since Abe’s shooting. The Unification Church was founded in South Korea in the 50s by Sun Myung Moon, an anti-communist and self-declared messiah.Former followers say recruitment tactics include knocking on doors, targeting members' relatives, and approaching people outside train stations.The church is said to have built ties with politicians to attract followers and gain legitimacy.According to a spokesperson, Japan has been its biggest source of income for decades.The church and the LDP do supposedly share some views, such as opposing same-sex marriage and supporting revision of Japan's pacifist constitution.Abe's murder suspect said on social media that the church persuaded his mother to part with around 100 million yen - the equivalent of $736,000.After the incident, the church said it had returned around $400,000 to the mother. It denied coercing her and declined to comment on the total sum.The church has also said Abe was neither a member nor an adviser. The local head of the church called Kishida’s instruction to cut ties “very unfortunate.” [Tomihiro Tanaka, President / Unification Church's Japan Branch]"As to whether we have an influence over politicians in Japan or not, I think this is something that should be objectively judged by others. But it is true that we have had strong connection to politics through affiliated organizations."Support for Kishida's cabinet has fallen to the lowest since he took office in October at 46%, according to public broadcaster NHK, with many poll respondents saying they wanted an explanation about ties to the church.Kishida says new cabinet members and new ruling party officials must "thoroughly review" ties with the church.

  • I’m a conservative gun owner, but after Uvalde, I’m rethinking our culture around firearms

    But what policies will make children safe when evil is all around us. [Opinion]

  • Fire destroys building at vacant Grossinger's resort, once a Catskill jewel

    A fire destroyed a building on the golf course of the former Grossinger's resort hotel in Sullivan County.

  • Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films to Avoid Anxiety Attacks: 'Important Step to Protect Myself'

    “I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support,” Hill wrote in an open letter Wednesday