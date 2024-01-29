Hanceville to increase patrols after residents complain of speeders

Jan. 29—HANCEVILLE — Hanceville leaders hope a renewed emphasis on enforcement and awareness will temper the flow of traffic in one of the city's quieter areas, responding to recent complaints about speeding from residents along Edmondson Road.

At its most recent regular meeting, the Hanceville City Council agreed to post new signage reminding motorists of the road's 25 mph speed limit, while informally acknowledging an upcoming city police effort to more thoroughly patrol the area and issue warnings or, if necessary in repeated cases, infraction tickets to offenders.

Edmondson Road begins in northeast Hanceville where College Drive NE crosses over Hopewell Road, then intersects with Alabama Highway 91 at its busiest point before winding eastward through a quiet neighborhood of single-family homes.

In a separate measure, the council also set a public hearing to field local input on a proposed annexation measure that, if approved, would bring approximately 26 acres of property on the city's northeastern edge into its municipal limits under R-3 residential zoning. The hearing on the fate of the undeveloped land is set for 5:30 p.m. at city hall, taking place at the start of the council's March 14 regular meeting.

In other business at its Jan. 25 meeting, the council:

* Amended the city's current fiscal year budget to incorporate a previously-awarded public safety grant of $34,745 through Firehouse Subs, which will be used for the purchase of new equipment for the city's fire department.

Awarded

* a $4,799 bid to Hoover-based Superior Services for the purchase and fitting of electronic locking doors for the city jail, including both the replacement of existing jail doors as well as the installation of new ones inside the soon-to-be-finished new jail annex.

Declared

* surplus a variety of miscellaneous city property, which the council agreed holds no resale value and will thus be disposed of as junk rather than sold.

Approved

* the minutes of the council's Jan. 11 regular meeting.

The next regular meeting of the Hanceville City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the council meeting room at Hanceville City Hall. A 5 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting at the same location.

Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.