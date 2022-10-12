Hancock Co. teen indicted on high-speed chase charges

Oct. 12—EDITOR'S NOTE — An "indictment" does not reflect guilt or innocence. An indictment shows that a grand jury finds sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial. Many cases are pleaded out before trial.

A 17-year-old in Hancock County was recently indicted on criminal charges by a Baldwin County grand jury stemming from a high-speed chase from Sparta through downtown Milledgeville earlier this year.

The two-count indictment was returned against Montavious Lewis of Sparta, according to the list of indictments against defendants by July term of the Baldwin County grand jury. The list was released by Kimberly Brown, chief deputy of the Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk's Office.

Lewis was indicted on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

He is the same teen who was recently wounded in an officer-involved shooting following the theft of a vehicle in Hancock County, authorities said. The shooting involved a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. That case is unrelated to the one in Baldwin County.

In the Baldwin County case, Lewis is accused of stealing a pickup truck belonging to a feed and seed store in Sparta. Shortly after the theft was reported to authorities, Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus spotted the suspect traveling towards Milledgeville and gave chase.

The chase didn't end until Lewis led officers with the Milledgeville Police Department on a chase along several streets.

No one was injured in the chase.

Six other defendants were also indicted on charges related to attempts to outrun law enforcement authorities in vehicle chases for other criminal-related offenses. They included:

* Javit Raynard Lester, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and driving under the influence.

* Dan Patrick McNeeley, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of theft by taking, battery, cruelty to children in the third degree, and criminal trespass.

* Antonio Dante Edwards and Amarion Lashawn Simmons were jointly indicted by grand jurors in a case. Edwards was indicted on charges of possession of an illegal weapon, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Simmons, meanwhile, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of an illegal weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

* Two other defendants also were jointly indicted in a separate case. The trio of defendants included Deviris Randy Johnson, and Alquavveon Marqui "Quay" Shinholster. Johnson was indicted on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and reckless driving. Shinholster was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

* Darrell Dee Price, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, and driving on a suspended canceled or revoked registration.

* Two men were jointly indicted in an abduction case. The defendants included Calvin Eugene Hooks, and Kyle Frank Massie. Both men were charged with one count each of kidnapping.

* Rondrico Deon Turner, armed robbery.

* Three defendants were indicted on one count each of robbery by sudden snatch. The defendants included: Lavoisia Shantez Gray, Jaderrius Kimon Richardson, and Xavious Jermaine Spencer.

* Sonya Veronica Warren, arson in the third degree.

* Carmelo Antonio Valle, burglary in the first degree, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

* Daesha Shaequan Liggins, and Calli Reynolds were jointly indicted in a case. Liggings was charged with terroristic threats, simple battery, affray, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Reynolds was charged with terroristic threats, and affray.

* Robert Morris Bishop, failure to register as a sex offender.

* Derrick Fredrick Williams, burglary in the first degree, aggravated stalking, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

* Danqune Artavius Havior, indicted on theft by taking, and 10 counts of financial transaction card theft.

* Jakobe Carnez Brown, indicted for making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

* Javeon Trandarious Stephens, indicted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

* Angela Marie Munsey, indicted on criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft by shoplifting.

* Steven Willie Gross, indicted on porch piracy, and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) for possession of methamphetamine.

* Verlisa Mullins Harden, indicted for making a false statement to a law enforcement officer, and filing a false report of a crime.

* Mark Cofield, indicted on charges of identity fraud, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, less safe alcohol, and driving while license suspended.

* Kerrious Shamon Harden, indicted on a charge of burglary in the second degree.

* Detrick Demon Collier, indicted on charges of driving under the influence, less safe, alcohol, and disregarding a traffic control device.

* Two defendants were jointly in a case. They included Tamieka Nichole Andsley, and Autumn Kiara Samuels. Andsley was charged with identity fraud, and two counts of executing fictitious checks. Samuels was charged with identity fraud and two counts of executing fictitious checks.

* Delriko Aaron Reeves, indicted on a charge of crossing the guard line with contraband.

* Lamont Jackson, indicted on four counts of VGCSA for the sale of methamphetamine.

* Charles Andrews Jr. and Dariaz Andrews were jointly charged in a case. Dariaz Andrews was indicted on the following charges: driving on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration, VGCSA for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marjuana with intent to distribute. Charles Andrews Jr., meanwhile, was charged with VGCSA for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.