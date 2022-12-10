Hancock County deputy fatally shoots person in Kiln

A Hancock County deputy fatally shot a person Saturday morning after responding to a burglary call.

Deputies were called about 7:30 a.m. to 28030 Highway 603 in Kiln.

A press release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says shots were then fired between a deputy and a person.

The person died and the officer was unharmed.

The identify and gender of the deceased and the deputy have not yet been released.

MBI is now gathering evidence at the scene, and its investigation will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact MBI.