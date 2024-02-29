Hancock County fire has burned 375 acres as firefighters work to contain it, officials say

A fire that began Wednesday in Hancock County burned 375 acres by Thursday morning as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, the Mississippi Forestry Commission said.

The fire was 40 percent contained by 7:45 a.m., the commission’s outreach officer Kevin Craft said.

It is burning between Bayou La Croix Road and Highway 90, near the Hancock County Jail, Craft said.

The jail and a nearby RV park are not under threat and have not been evacuated, Hancock County Emergency Manager Brian Adam said Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in areas with few residents, Adam said, and did not appear to have threatened structures or homes.

The fire’s cause is undetermined, Craft and Adam said. It began Wednesday afternoon and flared up in the evening, Adam said.

Emergency responders were still fighting the fire by 8 a.m. Thursday, Adam said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.