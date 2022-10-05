Hancock County inmate and her boyfriend arrested days after she escaped from the jail

A Hancock County inmate who escaped from the jail last week as been apprehended after a statewide search.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said Kasie Mitchell was caught with assistance from sheriff’s offices in Lawrence, Walthall and Pike counties.

Adam announced Mitchell’s arrest on Monday night, but it’s not clear when she was found by law enforcement.

“While this was an unfortunate incident, I am pleased that our staff, working with our law enforcement partners throughout the state, was able to safely apprehend Mitchell so that she can be returned to Hancock County to answer her new felony charge of escape,” Adam said.

Mitchell’s boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested on a charge of aiding in her getaway.

Mitchell climbed over the fence of the jail and was picked up by a car on Friday morning. She was in the jail on a hold for Slidell police.