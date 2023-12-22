Hancock County man charged with burglary, armed robbery and kidnapping juvenile, deputies say

A Hancock County man is charged with robbing two convenience stories and kidnapping a juvenile.

Danon Cody Duane Froman, from the Deer Park Community in Hancock County, was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and commercial burglary and is being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center pending his initial appearance, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, on Thursday officers responded to a 911 call about a clerk being held at gunpoint at A One Stop, a gas station and convenience store in Picayune.

While trying to identify a suspect and a vehicle used in the armed robbery, investigators say they determined the armed robbery on Thursday was similar to a burglary at another A One Stop location a few days earlier where the suspect stole similar items.

Police say Froman, who had been identified as a possible suspect in the previous burglary, matched the description of the suspect in the armed robbery from Thursday. When police arrived at Froman’s residence, a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the armed robbery could be seen behind the home.

Investigators say they found the stolen items from both incidents, as well as a sawed-off shotgun, when they searched Froman’s home.

After Froman was arrested, investigators determined that a man allegedly forced a juvenile into the trunk of his car at gunpoint before the armed robbery. It’s unclear if the juvenile was still in the trunk of the car at the time of Froman’s arrest or how officers determined the juvenile had been kidnapped.