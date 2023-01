Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — Tom Brady said he heard the critics during his struggles on and off the field this season who said he should have remained retired. But after leading the Bucs to a defense of their NFC South title with a 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday, the quarterback said he never questioned his decision to return to the league. “I know people (say), ‘Tom you should’ve retired. You should’ve ...