Hancock County Sheriff's Office mourning death of chief deputy

Apr. 12—SPARTA, Ga. — Hancock County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ricky Brown passed away Monday.

Flags at the sheriff's office, county courthouse and outside Sparta City Hall since have been lowered in honor of the longtime law enforcement officer.

Brown served as chief investigator of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for several years and later was bestowed a duel role under Sheriff Tomyln Primus with the promotion of chief deputy.

Before being employed with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Brown was elected the first Black sheriff in Greene County history. He served in that position for several years.

A resident of Greene County, Brown sought to become sheriff again years after he had held that position. He was unsuccessful in his bid to become elected chief law enforcement officer in Greene County for a second time.

During his law enforcement career, Brown worked many big cases, including homicide cases, and oversaw much of the recent investigation of the Brianna Grier case in Hancock County. The Grier case became a national news.

"Today (Monday) was a very difficult day at the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and at the Sparta/Hancock County Detention Center, and Sparta/Hancock E-911 Center," Primus posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The sheriff expressed deepest sympathies for the Brown family as a result of the unexpected death of Chief Deputy/Chief Investigator Ricky Brown.

Primus asked for prayers for the Brown family, as well as the entire staff at the sheriff's office.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of Tuesday morning.