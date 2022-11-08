Hancock County State's Attorney resigning, going to Henderson County

The Hancock County State's Attorney has announced she will be leaving her position to serve as the Henderson County State's Attorney.

Rachel Mast announced Monday her resignation from her current position, effective at 8 a.m. Nov. 14, and that she has accepted an appointment to serve as Henderson County State's Attorney, effective at 8:01 a.m. Nov. 14.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the people of Hancock County," Mast wrote in a statement. "This change in position will allow me to work within the same judicial circuit and prosecute many of the same issues that our rural communities continue to face.

"This was a difficult decision, but I believe my family will be better served by this change."

Mast wrote that she has kept the Henderson County Republican Central Committee informed of her decision, and that she believes the committee and Hancock County Board will move quickly to fill the vacancy.

During her time as Hancock County State's Attorney, Mast has prosecuted more than 700 felony cases, including charges of first-degree murder, home invasion, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, other theft-related offenses, and many drug offenses.

"Many of these crimes are victim sensitive," Mast wrote. "I have worked diligently to communicate with crime victims throughout the process to arrive at the most appropriate punitive outcomes, with some offenders receiving de facto life sentences."

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Hancock County State's Attorney taking position in Henderson County