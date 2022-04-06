Hancock girl who dreamed of TikTok stardom accidentally shot by 9-year-old, stepdad says

Hancock County residents are mourning the loss of 14-year-old Alexis Sky Pierson, a middle school student who was accidentally shot and killed by a 9-year-old boy, her stepfather told the Sun Herald.

“This neighborhood will not be the same for a long time,” said Russell Walker. “She will be well missed around here.”

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at their home on East Madison Street in the Bayside Park community.

Alexis and several other children were playing video games in the house. One of the older children had a friend over who was 18 and brought over his handgun, Walker said.

The older individual had stored the gun under the bed when the 9-year-old child found it.

Allexis walked into the room, saw him with the gun, had her hands up and told him to put the gun down when the child accidentally discharged the weapon, Walker said.

Walker was outside the house helping his neighbor change a flat tire when he heard a loud pop.

He ran upstairs to find Alexis on the ground and called 911. Paramedics arrived soon after, but it was too late.

“She was a cheerleader who liked sports and was outgoing,” Walker said. “She meant a lot to a lot of people.”

Alexis was a sixth-grade student at Hancock Middle School, where she enjoyed science and history.

She aspired to be a police officer, although Walker says her biggest dream was to get famous on social media.

Alexis’ TikTok is filled with videos of her dancing with her friends, with one showing support for a friend who had recently come out as LGBTQ.

The Bayside Fire Department responded to the scene Tuesday night and shared an emotional post on Facebook, asking parents to hug their children tight.

“I’m worried about my kids,” Walker said. “This is a hard thing to live through.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed Walker’s account of what happened and has not confirmed any other details in the case.

A sheriff’s official told the Sun Herald on Wednesday that a press release about the shooting is forthcoming.