Hancock & Kelley: 2023 year-end review

ST. LOUIS – Happy New Year’s Eve and welcome to a special edition of Hancock and Kelley on FOX 2. Political analysts John Hancock and Michael Kelley discuss the following topics in this week’s episode:

Our 2023 political winners and losers, from St. Louis to Washington.

We’ll peer into the crystal ball for the big year ahead and the 2024 elections.

John and Michael make their new year’s resolutions; not for themselves, but for each other!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.