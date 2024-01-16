Hancock & Kelley’s breakdown of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses

IOWA – The first election contest of the 2024 presidential election campaign finally arrived with the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night.

FOX 2’s Hancock and Kelley political team, John Hancock and Michael Kelley provided live analysis on FOX 2 News.

Former President Donald Trump outperformed most recent polls, predicting a landslide victory. He won by even more.

More than half of those who braved extreme cold and snow to attend the causes went for Trump.

With 90% of precincts reporting, he led with 51% of the vote. Ron Desantis was second with 21%. Nikki Haley finished third with 19%. Vivek Ramaswamy was fourth with 7.7%.

Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after the distant fourth-place finish.

Even though it was just the first contest with less than 4% of the delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination, both Hancock and Kelley agreed Donald Trump was almost certain to be the nominee given the historic win.

There was a also presidential contest for Democrats in Iowa on Monday.

President Biden has pushed to move the party’s first contest to South Carolina. It is set for February 3.

The New Hampshire primary is next for Republicans on January 23.

The New Hampshire primary is next for Republicans on January 23.