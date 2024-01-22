Hancock & Kelley: Keeping Missouri voters off abortion issue,

ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

Head-shaking hijinks in the Missouri Senate as Republicans try to keep voters from deciding whether to legalize abortion.

Missouri Republicans are also pushing anti-trans legislation yet again.

Democrats, not just Republicans, are forcing President Joe Biden’s hand on the issues of immigration and border security.

First sexual assault and now defamation. Why don’t former President Donald Trump’s legal woes seem to matter just two days before the New Hampshire Primary?

And our quote of the week is from Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis. She’s got her own legal troubles as she prosecutes the former president. She blames racism.