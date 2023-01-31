Hancock man wanted for rape in Louisiana fathered child of Coast minor, sheriff says

A 44-year-old Coast man was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery and molestation after an investigation revealed he had raped a girl for several years and fathered her child, according to press release from Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.

Deputies first learned of the alleged abuse on Jan. 11 after responding to a call to speak with a 16-year-old who wanted to report she had been molested.

The girl told authorities she had been molested and raped by Dan Cochran Jr. for several years, Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said in the release..

The sheriff’s office obtained warrants to obtain Cochran’s DNA and confirmed he was the father of the victim’s 18-month-old child through a paternity test.

Skinner said deputies worked with Child Protective Services during the investigation and two other juveniles were removed from Cochran’s home after his arrest.

Cochran is also wanted on a first-degree rape charge in a warrant issued by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

Cochran is held on a $200,000 bond at the Hancock County jail and is on hold for Vernon Parish.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating and will continue to work with other agencies in relation to the sex crimes case, Skinner said.