Hancock sheriff’s deputy fired, arrested after tip leads to child sex crime charges

A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on two counts of exploitation of children and access child pornography Friday after a tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited children, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

The cyber-crime tip was forwarded to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. Hancock County immediately turned over the investigation to the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

The AG’s office executed warrants and arrested Flanagan in Gulfport. He was terminated from his employment with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Flanagan is held without bond and is awaiting an initial court appearance, according to court records.

The FBI is also working with the Cyber Crimes Division of the AG’s office in the ongoing investigation.

The Sun Herald has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for comment.