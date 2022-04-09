🌱 Hancock: "System Is Broken"+ CO River H20 Shortage + Sex Sting Bust

Happy Saturday, people of Denver! Here's everything you need to know going on in and around Denver today.

Saturday's weather: Warm with periods of sun. High: 73 Low: 40.

Massage parlor owners busted in sex trafficking sting. Three people have been indicted for operating a criminal enterprise that coerced women into sexual activity with customers at four massage parlors in Denver and Lakewood. (9News) Mayor Hancock says Denver's court "system is broken." Denver's personal recognizance bonding system is causing more problems than it was supposed to solve, and Denver District Attorney, Beth McCann, is mum on the subject. (7News) Denver housing market surges by 9 percent in market value. According the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR), the average home on the market for just four days and prices have increased in a single month by a whopping 9 percent – with an average price of $705k. (KMGH) Looks like another dry year for the Colorado River Basin. NOAA is predicting that April's water that is headed for Lake Powell, is two-thirds less than the normal average. (CO Sun) Lawmakers want to transform state's behavioral health care system. Colorado ranks dead last for overall for adult mental health. State lawmakers are hoping to use a one-time boost in federal funding to better support mental health programs across the state. (CO Newsline)

Free Family Mini Photo Sessions: At Cheesman Park! (9 a.m.)

Eggstremely Spring Festival: Englewood Recreation Center (10 a.m.)

Family Time: Columbine Library (10:15 a.m.)

The Best Places to Go: Dancing in Denver. (5280)

Water color drop in at Bell Project. Learn different watercolor techniques from Daniel Granitto. (2-5 p.m.)

Five must-visit ice cream shops in Denver. (Patch)

Vaccines and boosters offer the most effective protection against COVID19. Protect yourself and your loved ones by staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines. (Denver)

Possible exposure to hepatitis A in Wheat Ridge. Jefferson County Public Health, in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is advising the public about a potential exposure to hepatitis at a King Soopers in Wheat Ridge. (KDVR)

