Is Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Potentially Undervalued?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to $43.22 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $34.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hancock Whitney's current trading price of $34.99 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hancock Whitney’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Hancock Whitney worth?

Good news, investors! Hancock Whitney is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $59.08, but it is currently trading at US$34.99 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Hancock Whitney’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Hancock Whitney look like?

NasdaqGS:HWC Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Hancock Whitney’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HWC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HWC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HWC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Hancock Whitney.