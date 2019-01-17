Hancock Whitney's (HWC) Q4 Earnings Miss on Higher Costs

Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC fourth-quarter 2018 operating earnings per share of $1.12 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The reported figure, however, came in 30.2% higher than the year-ago tally.

Higher expenses and decrease in net interest margin hurt the company’s results. However, improvement in net revenues and decline in provision for loan losses acted as tailwinds. Further, loan and deposit growth remained strong.

After considering the impact of several non-recurring items, net income for the fourth quarter came in at $96.2 million or $1.10 per share, up from $55.4 million or 64 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share for 2018 increased to $3.99, up 38% from the prior year. The earnings figure also surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98. Net income for the year was $323.7 million or $3.72 per share compared with $215.6 million or $2.48 per share recorded in 2017.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Flare Up

Hancock’s net revenues for the quarter were $292 million, up 5.1% year over year. However, the revenue figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $294.8 million.

Hancock’s net revenues for 2018 came in at $1.13 billion, climbing 5.1% year over year. The figure, however, marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion.

Net interest income on tax equivalent basis grew 2.1% year over year to $221.5 million. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, came in at 3.39%, contracting 9 basis points.

Non-interest income totaled $74.5 million, reflecting an increase of 7% from the year-ago quarter. The figure included $0.6 million in net gains, which was related to portfolio restructuring.

Total operating expenses flared up 5.3% year over year to $177 million. This upswing stemmed from rise in personnel expense as well as other operating expenses.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Net charge-offs from the non-covered loan portfolio was 0.56% of average total loans, inching up from 0.44% in the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, provision for loan losses declined 46% year over year to roughly $8.1 million.

Also, total non-performing assets decreased 12% year over year to $352.6 million.

Balance Sheet, Profitability and Capital Ratios Improve

As of Dec 31, 2018, total loans were $20 billion, up 2.5% from the prior-quarter end. Furthermore, total deposits increased 3% from the previous quarter to $23.2 billion.

Return on average assets was 1.35% at the end of the quarter, up from 0.82% recorded in the prior-year quarter. In addition, return on average common equity was 12.76% compared with 7.67% at the end of December 2017.

As of Dec 31, 2018, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.67%, up from 8.43% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.51%, increasing from 10.21% as of Dec 31, 2017.

Our Viewpoint

Hancock looks well poised for top-line growth, given continued improvement in loans and deposits. Further, the company’s decent profitability ratios and solid capital position should bode well.

Nevertheless, escalating operating expenses might impede bottom-line growth. Additionally, pressure on net interest margin remains another major concern.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote