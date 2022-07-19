‘My hand was all bloody.’ Parkland survivors recount injuries, murdered classmates

In the school stairwell, one student suddenly encountered mass shooter Nikolas Cruz, who warned him to leave because “something bad” was about to happen. Another student was in his first-floor classroom when the loud bangs erupted and he suddenly found himself on the ground, a bullet wound to the arm.

Another student, Alex Dworet, was in the same classroom when he heard loud the mysterious sounds — maybe, he thought, the school band was marching through the hallway.

“And then, I just remember, feeling a sensation on the back of my head, like a hot sensation,” Dworet testified on Tuesday, the second day of trial for the gunman in the Parkland school massacre. “I realized I was in danger so I reacted as quickly as possible and tried to get somewhere in cover.”

Dworet — whose brother Nicholas was killed in the massacre in another classroom — told jurors he recalled feeling a trickle down the back of his head. He reached back to feel. “My hand was all bloody,” he said.

The survivors testified Tuesday on the second day of trial for Cruz, who is facing sentencing for the murder of 17 students and staffers at the Parkland high school in February 2018. Cruz pleaded guilty on October, and a jury was selected to decide whether he should be executed, or sentenced to life in prison.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, talks to his attorneys at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker /South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The first day of trial was marked by a dramatic recounting of Cruz’s massacre — in exhaustive details, Broward prosecutor Mike Satz laid out, victim by victim, the gunman’s path through the first and third floors of the freshman building.

One teacher and two former students who survived the shooting also testified on Monday about the terror of that day. Prosecutors also played video clips taken by the students that included the terrifying sounds of gunfire and students wailing, to the chagrin of emotional relatives of the dead watching in the courtroom gallery.

Tuesday’s testimony also included crucial video evidence — jurors saw school surveillance video clips from various cameras, stitched together in sequence, showing Cruz methodically gunning down student after student in the halls of the freshman building.

Relatives, reporters and member of the public were not shown the video on screens that normally display evidence in the gallery. Because of the graphic nature of the video, it was only broadcast to jurors watching on individual screens in the jury box, and to lawyers in the case. The clips had no audio.

As they watched for more than 10 minutes, jurors did not have any outward emotional reactions, although many stared intensely at the screens, some with their fingers on their lips or chins. Cruz, seated next to his lawyers, did not appear to be watching the video, instead looking away.

Family members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims during the Nikolas Cruz penalty phase at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

For the courtroom observers, the emotional gut-punch was delivered by the three young men who were former students.

Christopher McKenna told jurors that he’d gotten a pass from his English teacher to go the bathroom. As he walked through the hallway, he greeted Martin Duque and Luke Hoyer — who moments later would be shot dead.

As McKenna walked into the stairwell to go upstairs to the bathroom he encountered Cruz, wearing a maroon shirt, donning a backpack and with a AR-15 rifle in his hand.

“I was stunned,” McKenna, now a university student, told jurors. “He said to me, ‘Get out here. Things are about to get bad.’”

McKenna ran outside, flagged down coach Aaron Feis, who was unlocking a school gate. Feis calmed him, drove him on a golf cart to another building and then headed to the 1200 building — where he was shot to death trying to protect students. McKennna escaped with other fleeing students.

The other students who testified on Tuesday morning also belonged to the English class of teacher Dara Hass.

William Olson testified that he was in the class when the bangs sounded — he would later learn Cruz had fired a volley of bullets through the window on the classroom door. He looked over and saw classmate Alex Schacter in his desk, mortally wounded. Somehow, Olson found himself on the ground at the teacher’s desk looking for cover, not realizing he too had been wounded.

“I realized I had blood all over me,” Olson testified.

POOL: On Tuesday, July 19, 2022 a young man and family members walk into the courtroom after being summoned in to court second day of the sentencing trial for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Judicial Complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Despite the wound to the back of the head, Alex Dworet recalled trying to keep his classmates calm as the gunfire faded, and then erupted again as Cruz fired a second volley through the window of the classroom door.

He also recalled seeing Schacter slumped over at his desk. “I saw blood forming under him. Not spasming, but like trying to take his final breaths,” Dworet told jurors. “At that moment, it started getting more real.”

Dworet was not asked about his brother, 17-year-old Nicholas Dworet, a star swimmer at MSG. Nicholas was shot to death inside another classroom.